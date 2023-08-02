Cravotto to draw on extensive experience in luxury hospitality to craft distinctive experiences to further set the Dubai icon apart

Dubai, UAE: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian luxury, has appointed Delphine Cravotto as Hotel Manager.

The move comes as Jumeirah Group ramps up its mission to become a global leader by 2030, with a focus on recruiting exceptional talent with the right expertise and skill sets to help drive forward a new era for the brand. Responsible for managing all aspects of the hotel operations, Cravotto will work alongside General Manager and Regional Vice President, Giovanni Beretta, to innovate and craft distinctive experiences that will further set the iconic hotel apart.

Commenting on Cravotto’s appointment, Beretta said: “Delphine possesses excellent business acumen and has extensive experience in delivering flawless guest experiences. Equally, she is an enthusiastic, hands-on team player who channels our pioneering spirit and excels at coaching others to grow and develop. We believe that her results-driven approach and genuine passion for the industry will be a real asset to Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and will support us in our mission to ensure this iconic property continues to deliver a unique experience and level of service, matched by no other.”

Prior to joining Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Cravotto spent much of her career working at Paris’ Park Hyatt Vendôme, a hotel which holds the prestigious "Palace Label". Starting out in conferences and events, her leadership skills and commercial intuition soon saw her progress into operational roles, from Duty Manager through to Director of Rooms, then as Hotel Manager all within the same property. Cravotto’s tenure has been punctuated with multiple key achievements, including securing ‘Hotel of the Year’ and that prestigious ‘Palace Label’ for the property.

Cravotto added: "I am honoured to join the team at this distinguished hotel that captivates the world, especially at such an exciting time for the brand. My focus will be on continuing to elevate the guest experience at this legendary property, curate new brand experiences, and further bring to life its ethos of exceptional luxury.”

An icon of Dubai for more than 20 years, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah was once again named the No. 1 city hotel in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by Travel + Leisure at its World's Best Awards this month. It was also recognised for its culinary prowess earlier in the year, with signature dining destination Al Muntaha, located on the 27th floor with incredible views of Arabian Gulf, retaining its Michelin star in the second edition of the Dubai Guide. Ristorante L’Olivo, an outpost of the two Michelin Star restaurant from Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy, was also featured. The flagship property was also lauded in the second edition of the prestigious Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide, with three of its much-loved restaurants featured for their culinary excellence. Al Muntaha received a rating of 17 with the first-ever award of 4 toques, Ristorante L’Olivo received a rating of 15 and 3 toques and mirrored beach club restaurant SAL gained a rating of 12. Its exceptional talent was also celebrated, with Tom Coll named Pastry Chef of the Year and Samuel Lacroix recognised as Sommelier of the Year.

