Twenty-three years on from its first-ever Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, the airport retailer has announced the 200th Indian national to have won US$1 million on its popular promotion at the draw held today in Concourse B, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Jaya Krishnan, a 46-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 407 with ticket 1094, which he purchased on 8th November at the airport on his way to London with his wife.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, Mr. Krishnan is a father of two and works as an operations manager for IntegralTech Networks LLC in Deira.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Mr. Krishnan, who hails from Kerala, is the 200th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

“I've been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for half of my years here in Dubai and winning for the first time was a surreal experience. Dubai Duty Free has been changing many people's lives, and I’m very grateful to be one of them.” he said.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line up was Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Lost Prevention and Corporate Security.

Mr. Rainer Bothern, a German national based in Germany won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Travertine Beige Metallic) car with ticket number 0233 in Finest Surprise Series 1823, which he purchased online on 11th November.

Mr. Bothern is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Lastly, Mr. Vitaly Kariy, a 43-year-old Russian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Pure (Granite Grey) motorbike with ticket number 0824 in Finest Surprise Series 522, which he purchased online on 14th November.

A resident of Dubai for 10 years now, Mr. Kariy is a father of two and works as an accountant, had bought two tickets for Series 522.

“I can’t believe I finally won; I’ve been buying tickets for two years. Thank you Dubai Duty Free.” he said.

