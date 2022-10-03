Dubai, UAE: CKBG has appointed luxury brand leader Leslie Serrero as International Managing Director, based in Paris. Serrero joins the CKBG leadership team after 10 years with the executive suite at LVMH, having leadership roles most recently at Fendi and Dior. This announcement coincides with the closure of CKBG’s latest round of financing, securing $15 million in additional funding and on the heels of a strategic minority investment by Spirit of Gallo in CKBG’s flagship brand, and the news that CKBG will be leading commercial operations of Superbird, its line of canned cocktails.

Serrero brings more than 25 years of luxury brand leadership experience to the role, including leadership positions within the LVMH Group where she was the SVP of Global Marketing with Christian Dior Couture, and most recently served as the Managing Director of Fendi France and Monaco. In the newly created role of International Managing Director with CKBG, Serrero will oversee international markets, leading brand and commercial strategy, and accelerating the expansion of the entire portfolio.

This latest round of funding will fuel CKBG’s rapid international growth, as well as new products slated to launch in the US and abroad in 2023. The group’s innovative approach to one of the fastest growing segments in the spirits industry has landed Komos on shelves nationwide and in 13 countries within its first year of operations.

“We are deeply honored to have Leslie join the leadership team,” expressed Richard Betts, Co-Founder and CEO of CKBG. “Given her global background and talent, we are confident she is the perfect leader to further the growth of the portfolio. The addition of Leslie coupled with this latest round of funding will allow us to continue to craft amazing products that make life more enjoyable, and scale them globally.”

“I am thrilled to join CKBG at this exciting time and contribute to the group’s continued success and worldwide expansion,” said CKBG International Managing Director Leslie Serrero. “I see tremendous opportunity for CKBG’s portfolio beyond the Americas and look forward to building and executing the strategic approach to do so.”

About CKBG:

CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group) was founded in the Spring of 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese to create one-of-a-kind hospitality brands. The venture’s portfolio currently includes Komos, a category redefining line of ultra-luxury Tequilas; and Superbird, a flock of Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully-considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin and are respectful of tradition but never bound by the past. With operations in New York City, and bases in Amsterdam, Paris, and Mexico, CKBG infuses a global perspective into everything it creates, and believes in accessible, every day, fun luxury. For more information, please visit ckbg.com and follow CKBG on LinkedIn.