Dubai, UAE: Citi is delighted to announce that Marek Potoma and Esther Chibesa will be Co-Heads of Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) EMEA Emerging Markets (EM). They will join the EMEA EM Leadership Team, under Ebru Pakcan, representing the TTS product business across the entire EMEA EM franchise at Citi. As co-heads this will enable Citi to continue to develop a more consistent and holistic experience to its clients as well as benefit from the best practices and synergies across all EMEA EM countries.

Effective immediately, Marek will start in the role and relocate to Dubai, UAE over the coming months. Marek joined Citi in 1997 and took on several roles in Eastern European countries, including Trade Head and Commercial Banking Head. He finished his time in Europe in 2015 as the TTS Head for Central Europe, before taking on his most recent role as the TTS Cluster Head for Turkey, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Esther joined Citi in 2000 as a management associate in Kenya, and during her time at Citi has lived and worked in Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia in various roles in Operations, Credit Risk, Relationship Management Trade and Cash Product, before taking up country leadership roles in TTS.

Prior to her role as TTS Head for SSA, she was East Africa TTS Head and SSA P&R Cluster Head. She also serves on Citi Nigeria’s board.

