Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CirrusLabs, a US-based software product and technology services provider with a branch in UAE since 2022, has made a game-changing move by appointing Nagaraj Padmanabhan, a former Deloitte Partner with two decades of consulting experience, as its new Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East and African markets. This strategic appointment is set to turbocharge CirrusLabs' growth in this vibrant market.

Naeem Hussain, COO of CirrusLabs, expressed his excitement, saying, “Nagaraj is a proven leader with an outstanding record of delivering business outcomes through technology advisory and technology transformation programs for clients across different industries and driving profitable growth. His career trajectory speaks for itself. His extensive experience in consulting for the Big Fours will be key to realizing CirrusLabs’ full potential in the MEA.”

Nagaraj, a seasoned consulting leader across advisory and transformation programs shared his enthusiasm, said, "I’m excited to bring our Product, Engineering and technology services expertise to the Middle East and Africa, delivering transformative business outcomes in this dynamic region."

Before joining CirrusLabs, Nagaraj spent close to two decades in global consulting firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, and IBM. He was leading transformation programs and Cloud advisory for Deloitte as a Partner. He is also a FIDE-rated chess enthusiast and an Adjunct Professor at SP Jain.

CirrusLabs is gearing up to open new offices across the Middle East and will embark on rapid expansion plans under the visionary leadership of the new CEO. With over two decades of experience delivering excellent business outcomes for Middle Eastern customers, Nagaraj's business acumen and mastery in navigating the intricacies of the ever-changing ecosystem of the region make him an invaluable asset, especially with CirrusLabs' ambitious expansion plans across UAE and Saudi Arabia.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Sneha Jubin

Marketing & Corporate Communications

sneha.jubin@cirruslabs.io