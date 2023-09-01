Dubai - UAE: Chedid Re, a member of Chedid Capital Holding, announced the appointment of Wadih Hardini to the position of Head of Facultative of its Global Operations.

Elie Abi Rached, Chief Executive Officer of Chedid Re Global Operations, commented: “Wadih has been an integral member of our team for years and has made significant contributions to Chedid Re's growth in Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and the region. Through his dedication, management depth and expertise, Wadih has consistently delivered results that have had a positive impact on our business and helped enhance our value proposition so that we can be at the forefront of the industry. Please join us in congratulating Wadih on his well-deserved promotion and we look forward to his continued success in this role.”

Commenting on his nomination, Wadih Hardini said: “I am thrilled and humbled of this new appointment, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with our teams to strengthen and develop the position of Chedid Re and to constantly explore new initiatives to deliver the best and build on relationships with our clients, reinsurers, and stakeholders.”

