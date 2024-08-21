London – Chedid Capital, a leading investment group in the insurance and reinsurance industry, has appointed Stuart Davies an Independent Non-Executive Director at Milestone Risk Solutions Limited in the United Kingdom and a Strategic Committee Member at Momentum Insurance. Supported by Stuart’s extensive management experience and strategic vision, Chedid Capital is looking to considerably scale its governance capabilities across its operational markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Stuart Davies holds over 20 years of wide-ranging expertise in the London insurance market. Over his career, he previously served as the Group CEO of global specialty re(insurer) Sompo Canopius and for 17 years as the CEO of top-performing Lloyd’s syndicate Aegis London. He was also a partner at Keyhaven Capital Partners, a private equity business where he served as Executive Chairman of insurance and reinsurance group Darag, and as Chairman of Elseco MGA.

“I am excited to join Chedid Capital Holding at such a pivotal time for the group’s global expansion, and eager to bring my expertise to further strengthen its governance framework. The group's growing footprint presents us with a unique opportunity to implement innovative strategies, reimagine business models, and enhance operational efficiencies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Chedid Capital in this direction,” comments Stuart Davies on his appointment.

“Our expansionary drive, focused on the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and growing in European financial hubs, demands a robust cross-border governance structure. Stuart’s expertise in strategic planning and financial management will be a tremendous asset in this direction, and pivotal in navigating complex regulatory landscapes across markets,” says Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital. “We are honored to have him on board and look forward to seeing his impact on our growth journey,” he adds.

“As the regions where we operate undergo rapid transformation and face increasing volatility, Stuart’s international and specialized expertise in corporate management will be crucial for our group. His proven ability to implement resilient and sustainable business strategies will help us not only navigate, but also diversify our footprint and portfolio in these dynamic environments," says Mahomed Akoob, Independent Board Member at Chedid Capital and at Milestone Risk Solutions.

Milestone Risk Solutions Limited, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, engages in a range of insurance and reinsurance activities. It holds the prestigious status of a Lloyd’s Coverholder, allowing it to underwrite insurance on behalf of Lloyd’s syndicates. The company came under the ownership of Chedid Capital in 2023 following the acquisition of Trilogy Managing General Agents (MGA). This strategic move has strengthened Milestone Risk Solutions' capabilities and market presence, aligning it with Chedid Capital's extensive operations and expertise in the insurance and reinsurance sector.

