CFI Financial, MENA's leading online trading provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Bridger as Head of Business Development based in Dubai. With a wealth of experience spanning 17 years in the Financial Services industry, Louis will play a pivotal role in driving CFI's growth and enhancing its global presence across a wide range of new and existing markets.

Louis Bridger brings a rich background in the financial sector, having worked with renowned international brands and high-growth fintech companies, including IG, ICE, Travelex, Wonga, and Betfair. His extensive knowledge and expertise make him a valuable addition to the CFI team as the company continues its strategic global expansion.

In his most recent role, Louis successfully led IG's business in the UK, showcasing his ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape. His previous experience as General Manager for UK & Ireland at ICE and Head of Product Development at Travelex demonstrates his proficiency in launching and growing business units and products, successfully building and leading dynamic teams, growing P&Ls, and forging significant global partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Louis Bridger to the CFI family as our Head of Business Development," said Hisham Mansour, Founder and Managing Director at CFI. "His impressive track record in the Financial Services industry and his expertise in building, running, and growing successful businesses align perfectly with our strategic goals. Louis will be instrumental in spearheading our efforts to strengthen our position in a number of markets." Hisham added.

Louis Bridger also expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I'm excited to be part of CFI, a company known for its commitment to innovation and excellence in the trading industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to CFI's growth worldwide and working closely with the team to achieve new successes."

This strategic appointment underscores CFI's dedication to attracting top-tier talent to drive its expansion initiatives, aiming to solidify the company's position as a global leader in the online trading industry and further enhance its capabilities in delivering cutting-edge trading services to clients worldwide.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA’s Leading Broker with 25+ years of experience, possessing the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices compared to any other provider in the sector. CFI operates through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 26+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs & other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships, including the Premier League’s Sheffield United, founded back in 1889 in the birthplace of modern-day football. The Group has also recently launched several exciting educational and empowering projects, including the CFI Trading App, Capitalise.ai, TipRanks, and other tools. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.