Riyadh: Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced the appointment of Pedro Ribeiro as General Manager of CBRE Saudi Arabia as part of its continued strategic development in the Middle East. Based in Riyadh, he will be responsible for the company’s Saudi Arabia operations, with a specific focus on leading the development of all service lines and supporting CBRE’s rapid market growth in the Kingdom.

Pedro joins from Knight Frank where he was Partner in Saudi Arabia. Pedro brings over 27 years of experience in senior leadership positions in Retail, Real Estate and Asset & Property Management firms across the Middle East, Europe and North Africa delivering billion-dollar mixed-use projects & malls. Pedro has an impressive commercial real estate & retail experience, specializing in helping and growing businesses of several portfolio owners & brands in their expansion plans across new markets, advising on commercial real estate projects conception, planning, implementation and development, along with strategic leasing and marketing strategies.

Pedro has a unique track record of delivering complex developments for which he received multiple international awards, including two in Saudi Arabia such as the Riyadh Park Mall project wining New Development of the year and the Panorama Mall project winning Renovation/Expansion of the year by Middle East Council Of Shopping Centres in 2018.

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director of CBRE Middle East, says: “Pedro is a uniquely skilled real estate project advisor with a deep understanding of the sector and the most active investors and developers in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. With Pedro, we will further strengthen our operations and real estate capability on the ground, as we enter our next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030, we are dedicated to drive change and transformation across the Kingdom and Pedro will provide invaluable leadership and further differentiate the breadth of the strategic advice we provide our clients.”

Pedro comments: “CBRE is the premier real estate platform in the region, combining a diverse suite of specialized services in all major Middle East markets into a fully-integrated offering. The depth of talented professionals and strength of the platform clearly sets CBRE apart and I look forward to drive the firm’s growth in Saudi Arabia and enhance the value we can provide to our clients.”

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has over 120 professionals in Saudi Arabia based full-time in Riyadh and Jeddah. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully-integrated suite of services across the Kingdom, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development service.