Dubai, UAE: Capital Gate Advisors (CGA), a strategic communications and financial advisory consultancy, today announced the appointment of Tim Fox as Partner, Policy and Economics. Tim, formerly Head of Research & Chief Economist at Emirates NBD, brings more than two decades of experience in economic analysis, public policy advisory, and market strategy across the Middle East and globally.

In his new role, Tim will co-lead CGA’s Public Policy and Market Entry practice alongside Managing Partner Wajih Halawa. This practice will leverage CGA’s extensive regional expertise, offering strategic guidance on regulatory frameworks, policy trends, economic forecasts and market dynamics to help companies establish a strong presence and capitalize on growth opportunities in the region.

Ajith Henry, Managing Partner of Capital Gate Advisors, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tim Fox to our senior leadership team. His extensive experience as a chief economist, combined with his deep understanding of the regional economic landscape, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our advisory services. With Tim and Wajih leading this new offering, we are well-positioned to offer top-tier advisory to clients and help them achieve their growth ambitions and engage effectively with key stakeholders.”

Tim Fox added, “I am excited to join Capital Gate Advisors, which stands out for its expert-led approach to strategic communications. The GCC is undergoing profound economic and policy transformations, presenting both opportunities and challenges for businesses looking to enter and expand in the market. I look forward to working with the CGA team to develop tailored solutions that enable companies to navigate the policy and economic landscape effectively.”

In addition to Tim's appointment, the firm recently welcomed Jonathan Duff as Managing Director, with a focus on C-Suite positioning and thought leadership strategies. Jonathan was previously Director of Content at KPMG Lower Gulf and led thought leadership for KPMG across the Middle East.

Capital Gate Advisors adopts an expert-led approach to strategic communications, with a strong focus on financial communications. Supported by a senior advisory and execution model, each consultant brings over two decades of experience, enabling CGA to provide both technical expertise and hands-on execution for clients in the region.

About Capital Gate Advisors

CGA is a premier strategic communications consultancy specializing in financial communications, investor relations, public policy, and corporate reputation management. Founded by industry veterans with extensive advisory and in-house experience, Capital Gate Advisors provides senior counsel and execution on critical mandates through bespoke teams of homegrown experts.

Our services are led by senior subject matter experts with a deep understanding of regional market dynamics, complemented by access to global expert networks and international best practices. Our client-centric model ensures that we tailor solutions to meet clients' needs and commit to knowledge transfer and capacity building for their in-house teams.

CGA team has led high-impact mandates for leading corporates, banks, SWFs, financial regulators, and government and public-sector entities. We have also advised on some of the largest IPOs and M&A transactions in the MENA region.

For more information about Capital Gate Advisors and its bespoke strategic communications solutions, please visit www.capitalgate-advisors.com

