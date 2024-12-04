Dubai, United Arab Emirates, - Camps International, a social enterprise that provides school expeditions for student volunteers worldwide, including the UAE, today announced the appointment of Sharon Palmer as the Managing Director for the UK and Middle East. With a strong background in education and expedition leadership, Sharon brings over a decade of experience, passion, and hands-on expertise to her new role, positioning the organisation for continued growth and scaling it to new heights.

Sharon began her journey with Camps International in 2010, participating as a camp leader during an expedition to Kenya. Her extensive experience as a senior leader in a sixth-form college, with responsibilities for ensuring the safety and quality of educational visits, provided her with invaluable insight into the needs of young adventurers. By 2013, Sharon had transitioned to a full-time role at Camps International, dedicating herself to fostering safe, and transformative experiences for students.

In her previous role as Technical Director at Camps International, Sharon oversaw global operational standards, ensuring safety and quality across all programs. She has also been a pivotal figure in the outdoor education sector as the Vice Chair of the Expedition Providers Association, where she leads the Technical Committee in shaping industry-wide safety regulations and crisis management protocols. Her expertise spans educational curriculum integration, safeguarding practices, and crisis response—qualities that make her uniquely suited for her new leadership role.

As the newly appointed Managing Director, Sharon is dedicated to amplifying Camps International’s mission of creating impactful educational experiences. She will be responsible for maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence while expanding the organisation’s influence in the UAE and broader Gulf region. Her ultimate goal is to foster an understanding of global cultures and inspire personal growth through immersive expeditions.

Sharon Palmer, Managing Director at Camps International, said: “Stepping into this role is an honour and a deeply personal journey for me. Witnessing the transformative power of our expeditions—where students grow in confidence, resilience, and curiosity—is continually inspiring. I am committed to ensuring even more young people discover the world and themselves through these impactful experiences. I want to continue driving growth and delivering meaningful opportunities for these students while building on the existing legacy.”

Stuart Rees Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Impact Travel Group, said: “Sharon’s extensive leadership and deep understanding of education and expedition programs make her an excellent fit to lead Camps International in the UK and Middle East. The merger between Camps and Impact Travel Group has been pivotal in driving the organisation’s growth, enabling us to create transformative experiences that empower young people to become global citizens. With Sharon’s guidance, we are eager to continue providing opportunities that help young people grow, build resilience, and develop a meaningful connection to the wider world.”

Under Sharon’s guidance, Camps International will focus on creating immersive experiences and cultural exchanges that encourage meaningful conversations and personal growth. The transformative journeys help students grow in resilience and develop a deeper understanding of global cultures, making each expedition a unique and impactful experience.

About Camps International

Camps International is a social enterprise that balances profits with philanthropy. Camps operate a permanent network of international camps in the heart of rural communities and wildlife conservation areas through their wholly owned operations in Latin America, East Africa, and Southeast Asia. Camps are located where poverty levels are high and/or significant environmental and wildlife conservation challenges. Most camps are established on community land, and they employ local people to build, staff, and supply their camps, with each one acting as the hub from which they run their wide range of sustainable projects and adventure activities for young people from around the globe. Projects vary from constructing school classrooms and supplying drinking water to terrestrial and marine wildlife conservation, reforestation, environmental education, and micro finance initiatives.

