Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently announced the appointment of Mr. Hameed Abul as Chief Consumer Banking Officer, following the approval of the Central Bank of Kuwait in June 2022. In his new position, Abul is responsible for formulating and implementing comprehensive strategies for the Bank’s Consumer Banking Group, in addition to leading and directing the Bank’s consumer arms towards achieving growth, increasing profits, and reducing potential risks.

On this occasion, Mr. Raed Abdullah Al-Haqhaq, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer & CEO - Kuwait at Burgan Bank said “We are delighted to have Mr. Hameed Abul join the Bank’s leadership in the strategic role of Chief Consumer Banking Officer. We are confident that he has the experience and ability to fulfill his mission in this key leadership role, which mandate and scope of responsibilities are wide-ranging. Having held the position of Acting Chief Consumer Banking Officer since February 2022, we know that he will continue to excel in his current role and perform his duties to the highest standards of quality.

“The Chief Consumer Banking Officer’s role is a core position in the Bank as it centers on developing the strategies and tactical plans to develop our consumer banking offering. This requires deep knowledge of market needs as well as a highly dynamic and flexible approach. The appointment of an experienced highly capable senior talent like Mr. Abul in this role underscores the importance of the retail banking sector in our long-term strategy.” Added Mr. Al-Haqhaq.

Abul brings more than 28 years of banking experience, throughout which he played prominent leadership roles. He held the position of Executive Director of Corporate Banking Services at the Commercial Bank of Kuwait from 1998 to 2008, General Manager of Qatar National Bank in 2008, and Head of Treasury at Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Company - KGL from 2009 to 2013. His professional background also includes his experience in the State Audit Bureau in Kuwait, and membership of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company from 2016 to 2022.

Mr. Hameed Abul had joined Burgan Bank in 2013. In the Bank, he held the positions of Deputy Chief Private Banking Officer and Chief Private Banking Officer from 2016 to 2022. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Auditing from Kuwait University, in addition to a postgraduate diploma in International Banking from City University, London.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.