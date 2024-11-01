Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, announces the appointment of Abdallah Hamed as the General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Saudi Arabia, Gulf, and East Africa (SAGEA) region, effective 01 October, 2024.

In his new role, Abdallah will focus on advancing Boehringer Ingelheim’s strategic priorities, fostering innovation, and driving market growth across key areas of healthcare including stroke, cardio-renal metabolic (CRM) conditions, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and specialty and rare diseases such as generalized pustular psoriasis. Abdulla also aims to further strengthen relationships with regional governments and key healthcare stakeholders to ensure sustainable patient access to Boehringer Ingelheim’s portfolio of leading medications and treatments.

Derek O’Leary, Regional Managing Director for India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA), Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “We are delighted to welcome Abdallah to lead our operations in the SAGEA region. His wealth of experience and dedication to advancing healthcare will play a crucial role in further strengthening Boehringer Ingelheim’s presence and impact across the region. I am confident that under his leadership we will continue to innovate to transform lives for generations, deliver value to patients, and build strong partnerships with healthcare stakeholders.”

Commenting on his new role, Abdallah Hamed said, “Over the past two decades, I have witnessed the incredible transformation of the regional pharmaceutical industry, driven by changing healthcare needs, growing demand for innovative and personalized treatments, breakthroughs in medical technology, and an increased emphasis on patient-centric care. As this dynamic market continues to advance, I am excited to contribute to shaping its future by leveraging Boehringer Ingelheim's global expertise and resources. By building on our existing relationships, fostering new collaborations, driving innovation, and addressing local healthcare challenges, we aim to continue to deliver sustainable healthcare solutions that make a meaningful impact on human and animal lives”.

Abdallah's career spans over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry through several key leadership positions across the Middle East, including roles in Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, spearheading initiatives that significantly contributed to regional business growth. Abdallah holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the Applied Science University in Jordan and brings with him a deep understanding of market dynamics, a proven track record in business unit management, and expertise in sales and market access.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been operating in the region since the early 1970s, maintaining a steadfast commitment to creating value through innovation for over 50 years. Additionally, a significant portion of the pharmaceutical company’s focus in the Kingdom is dedicated to animal health, addressing various avian diseases and conditions affecting companion animals, poultry, and livestock.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

