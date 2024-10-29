Global — Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the appointment of Min Lin as its Chief Business Officer. Lin previously held the position of Regional Vice President for Latin America and Head of Business Development at Binance, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s rapid growth. Lin was also instrumental in securing licensing agreements and fostering relationships with regulators, ensuring compliance and facilitating strategic expansion in the region.

With a wealth of experience in the digital assets sector, Lin will spearhead Bitget's initiatives to strengthen its presence in key regional markets. Prior to his career in the crypto industry, he spent over five years gaining global finance expertise as an Executive Director in the Global Markets Division at Goldman Sachs. Lin’s diverse background, rooted in Central America and enriched by professional experiences across multiple continents, provides him with a unique perspective that enables him to effectively address the specific needs of local users.

“We are thrilled to welcome Min to our leadership team,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “His impressive track record in scaling cryptocurrency businesses aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. Min’s insights will be instrumental as we pursue our expansion goals in critical markets. We are dedicated to strengthening our leadership team with top talent, ensuring Bitget remains focused on delivering innovative, user-centric products and services.”

Lin’s appointment is a pivotal element of Bitget’s strategy to enhance its product offerings and expand its influence in emerging markets. As one of the fastest-growing centralized exchanges, Bitget serves over 45 million users across more than 150 countries and regions. The platform has gained significant traction with its flagship Copy Trade product and is recognized for its robust $400 million User Protection Fund.

In the past six years, Bitget has grown to become the fourth-largest crypto trading platform globally by volume. In the first half of 2024, traffic increased by 50%, with net asset inflows surpassing $700 million. Additionally, BGB was named one of the top ten performing tokens in H1 2024 by Forbes, while CCData reported a 38.4% increase in market share, ranking first in growth rate for that period.

The company has made substantial strides in emerging markets, particularly in Latin America, where it experienced a remarkable 98% increase in active users in 2024. Under Lin’s leadership, Bitget aims to accelerate this growth and further expand its market share by delivering tailored, innovative solutions that address local needs.

Lin is dedicated to advancing the global growth of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, aiming to promote wider acceptance of these transformative technologies for the benefit of society as a whole. His mission goes beyond simply sharing knowledge; he seeks to empower underserved communities by showcasing the opportunities that blockchain technology and the Web3 ecosystem can provide.

“I am eager to embark on this journey with Bitget at such an exciting time,” said Min Lin. “The company has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and I am truly impressed by its commitment to innovation and user-focused products and services. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team as we build an ecosystem trusted by millions and help the industry reach new demographics.”

About Bitget

