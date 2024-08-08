Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced today that Mikkel Vinter will retire from his role as CEO of Beyon after a successful tenure of 6 years that ignited the digital transformation of the Beyon group. Andrew Kvalseth has been appointed as the new CEO effective 25th August 2024.

Andrew Kvalseth brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in TMT, financial services, online marketplaces, e-commerce and digital transformation. He has held senior executive positions ranging from Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Investment Officer to CEO and Chairman, across a range of leading companies, including Telenor and Schibsted.

Beyon Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “Mikkel Vinter joined the company in 2019 and we embarked on an exciting journey to transform Batelco and launch Beyon. Thanks to Mikkel and his leadership qualities and vision we have succeeded in delivering remarkable performance and achievements in all areas of the business including telecoms, global connectivity, international investments, and digital growth.”

“On behalf of the Board, I extend my sincere appreciation and thanks to Mikkel for all the work he has done which led to truly transforming Beyon to a leading global technology company and a great place to work.”

“The Board is very pleased to announce Andrew Kvalseth as the new CEO,” added Shaikh Abdulla. “Andrew’s track record of achievements and experience in telecom, digital, and investments, fits well with our vision and strategy for Beyon’s growth. This appointment is the next natural step in establishing a strong and experienced management team to lead Beyon towards its vision and meet the expectations of the Board and shareholders. We welcome Andrew to Beyon and wish him all the best”

Beyon has recently announced key appointments in its executive team. Maitham Abdulla was appointed as Batelco CEO, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was appointed as Beyon Digital Growth CEO, Reem Altajer was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, Jehan Hasan was appointed as Beyon Chief Strategy Officer, and Isa Alsabea as Beyon Chief Investment Officer. Today Bahrainis represent a majority of the Executive Management Team thanks to the ongoing succession planning executive development programs.

Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter said, “It has been an honour to lead Beyon. It has been an exceptional journey, and I had the pleasure of working with talented and passionate team members. Together committed to our bold vision, we have achieved great things that we can all be proud of. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Chairman and Board of Directors for their support that made the vision possible. I extend my best wishes to Andrew as new CEO, and I am confident that he will successfully lead Beyon through the next phase of its journey to become a global technology group.”

“While I will miss Beyon and all the team, I also look forward to the new chapter ahead which includes focus on Board roles in Europe and the Middle East. The Kingdom of Bahrain will always hold a big place in my heart, and I will continue to be a resident of this wonderful country,” Mikkel added.

Speaking ahead of his arrival, Andrew Kvalseth said he is very much looking forward to joining the team in Beyon. “I am very excited to take on the role of CEO of Beyon at this time in its journey. The company’s success to date lays a strong foundation to build upon. I can’t wait to start working with the team to continue the progress and start the next phase of its transformation to become a global technology leader.”

