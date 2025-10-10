EXTON, Pa. – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the appointment of Cate Lochead as Chief Marketing Officer. She brings marketing leadership in AI innovation and more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software to Bentley.

Most recently, Lochead served as Chief Marketing Officer for high-growth software companies in AI, data, and security. Previously, she led marketing organizations at global technology leaders, including Oracle and Intuit. She has deep expertise in positioning transformative technologies for market visibility and adoption.

Nicholas Cumins, Bentley CEO, said, “AI is transforming how infrastructure is designed, built, and operated. Appointing Cate as CMO strengthens our leadership at this pivotal moment; her experience will help infrastructure professionals connect AI innovation to measurable outcomes—where efficiency, quality, and reliability matter most.”

About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.