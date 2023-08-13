DOHA, QATAR – beIN MEDIA GROUP’s (‘beIN’) Faisal Al-Raisi, Director of Digital for the MENA region, has been named in the list of ‘Leaders Under 40 Class of 2023’ by the Leaders Sports Awards.

The ‘Leaders Under 40’ celebrate outstanding professionals globally who have displayed exemplary skills and vision in their respective fields, leaving a significant impact on the industry. The highly competitive category received hundreds of nominations and came with an extensive judging process, which serves as a testament to Al-Raisi’s exceptional leadership, innovation, and influential contributions to the industry.

Al-Raisi joined beIN in 2013 and under his leadership, beIN’s digital offering has grown exponentially. Al-Raisi leads a team of 33 digital experts and is responsible for the extensive digital broadcast and publishing strategy of beIN productions, which encompasses a total of 32 sport and 11 entertainment channels.

He has been instrumental in beIN’s digital transformation journey that has included the introduction of online services and sales channels, on top of the fact that beIN SPORTS is now one of the most-followed brands in the MENA region with 70 million followers across the company’s social media channels.

Commenting on his recognition, Al-Raisi said: “It is an immense honour to be recognised among such a talented group of young leaders. I am grateful for the unwavering support of my exceptional team and beIN’s management, which has facilitated a platform for innovation and growth. This recognition is a testament to our shared commitment to providing our followers and subscribers with an unmatched digital media experience.”

One of Al-Raisi’s largest undertakings was strategising coverage of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM – a tournament that further showcased beIN SPORTS’ ability to deliver world-class content to the region. Throughout the 28 days of the world’s biggest football event last year, beIN’s social media channels recorded 5.5bn impressions, 1.1bn video views, 400m million engagements, 33m watched hours and thousands of videos and articles were posted. Moreover, Al-Raisi oversaw the launch of the region’s first 4K OTT channel to ensure all 64 matches were streamed in the highest possible quality.

The “Leaders Under 40 Class of 2023” will be recognised at the Leaders in Sports Awards ceremony set to be held at the iconic Natural History Museum in London this October.

