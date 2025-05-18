Cairo, Egypt – BASF Agriculture Solutions, a business unit of the chemical giant BASF, has announced the appointment of Mr. Youssef Babouih as Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt and the Middle East, effective February 2025.

Mr. Youssef brings 20 years of experience in sales and market development, including over 12 years of specialization in the agribusiness sector. Throughout his career, he has built a strong track record in strategic execution, customer engagement, and driving growth across North Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Youssef served as Country Manager for Northwest Africa and Managing Director of Nunhems Maroc under BASF APV, where he led high-performing teams, shaped go-to-market strategies, and strengthened distribution networks. In addition to these roles, he held leadership positions across the seed and crop solutions industry, where he focused on optimizing demand planning, aligning commercial strategies with evolving market needs, and driving customer-centric transformation across business functions.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Youssef Babouih, Country Manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions in Egypt and the Middle East, said: “It is a great honor to take on this new challenge at a pivotal time for agricultural innovation in our region. Egypt and the Middle East are rapidly evolving markets with unique needs and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and BASF teams to deliver sustainable, tailored solutions that empower growers and support food security across the region.”

It's worthy to be mentioned that Mr. Youssef’s strong agronomic background and regional leadership experience make him well-suited to support BASF’s strategic priorities in Egypt and the Middle East. His deep understanding of grower needs, coupled with a proven ability to lead customer-focused teams, will play a key role in advancing BASF’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and tailored agricultural solutions across the region.

About BASF

BASF Chemicals boasts a dedicated workforce of over 111,000 professionals spanning the globe. The company serves more than 90,000 customers across diverse industries in over 90 countries, with over 900,000 shareholders sharing the vision of driving progress through both innovation and sustainability.