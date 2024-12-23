SHARJAH, UAE – Bank of Sharjah, one of the leading commercial banks in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sridhar Karlapudi as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah said: “We are delighted to welcome Sridhar to our team and wish him great success in his new role. His extensive expertise in digital transformation, operations management, and financial services technology will be instrumental as Bank of Sharjah embarks on a comprehensive operational transformation to enhance customer satisfaction and service delivery.” Mr. Khadiri added “Sridhar’s appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to strengthening our leadership team. We are confident that he will drive operational excellence and helps us achieve our strategic objectives while positioning Bank of Sharjah for long-term growth and success.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Mr. Karlapudi stated: “I am honoured to join Bank of Sharjah at such an exciting time in its journey. I look forward to leveraging emerging technologies and innovative solutions to optimize processes, improve operational efficiency, and support the Bank’s mission to deliver exceptional value to its customers.”

With a distinguished career spanning 25 years across India, the Middle East and the United Kingdom, Mr. Karlapudi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. Prior to joining Bank of Sharjah, Sridhar worked in prominent financial institutions, including Citibank, Barclays, Mashreq, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Most recently, at Ahli United Bank, UK, he served as COO, where he led the bank’s successful transition to Sharia-compliant banking and spearheaded major technology modernization.

Mr. Karlapudi is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Madras.

