Mourad Limam assumes the role of Partner, with responsibility for the firm’s Middle East Sovereign Wealth Fund and Advanced Manufacturing Services practices with a focus on the Real Estate and Infrastructure

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Bain & Company, the leading global management consulting firm, today announces the appointment of Mourad Limam as a partner in its Dubai office, with a focus on the firm’s Private Equity (Sovereign Wealth Funds) and Advanced Manufacturing Services (Real Estate and Social Infrastructure) practices in the Middle East region.

Limam, whose appointment as Partner is effective October 1, joins Bain & Company from the Emerging Markets organisation of Henkel Adhesives Technologies in MEA, where he was responsible for P&L and business growth, in addition to transforming the operating model and reshaping the organization.

His appointment as partner comes as Bain & Company continues its strong expansion across the EMEA region, extending its European footprint with new offices opened recently in both Lisbon and Athens.

“The addition of Mourad to our Partner team further strengthens our expertise in key focus areas for Bain & Company in the Middle East. His wealth of experience as an advisor and executive, and proven leadership track record – with particular depth in real estate and infrastructure – will enable us to provide even more innovative solutions to our clients. I am confident that Mourad will add significant value to our wide range of corporate, government, and investor clients in the Middle East in his new role,” said Tom De Waele, Managing Partner at Bain & Company Middle East.

Limam underwent his higher education in Germany, graduating with a Ph.D. in Automotive Mechatronics from the Technical University of Dresden and a Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Stuttgart.

“I’m delighted to be joining Bain & Company and for the opportunity to work with an array of clients, adding value through my investment and development experience in the Middle East,” Limam said. “It’s an exciting time for the region, with plenty of strategic growth opportunities to leverage, especially as we are seeing major government investments across key geographies. I look forward to the challenge and to helping the team create innovative solutions for our valued partners.”

