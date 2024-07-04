Honorary Fellowship awarded for exceptional contributions to global business and society, previously awarded to Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Kofi Annan

London, United Kingdom – London Business School, a leading global academic institution renowned for its cutting-edge business education and influential research, held its annual congregation ceremony in London to honour 1,600 graduates who completed their MBA, Executive MBA, Masters, and PhD programs.

As part of the ceremony, Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, was awarded the London Business School Honorary Fellowship ‘in recognition of his multifaceted contributions to global business, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship’. Previous honourees include notable figures such as Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft; Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg L.P.; and Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In his commencement speech to over 3,000 graduates, faculty and family members, Badr Jafar expressed his deep admiration for the opportunities provided by the UAE to residents from over 200 nations, stating, "As a deeply proud Emirati, I am constantly guided by the spirit of our young, yet formidable nation, which espouses an unwavering belief that nothing is impossible to those determined to make their dreams a reality.”

François Ortalo-Magné, Dean of the London Business School, commented, “Today, at the congregation of London Business School’s Class of 2024, we were privileged to recognise Badr Jafar with an Honorary Fellowship. We celebrate his success and his generosity. What an outstanding role model and inspiration for us all.”

Since its establishment in 1964, London Business School (LBS) has earned a reputation for its rigorous academic programs, consistently ranking among the top in the world. LBS also boasts a robust alumni network of over 50,000 professionals across 156 countries. In 2007, LBS opened its first campus outside London in the UAE, aiming to promote academic excellence and bridge the gap between research in Europe and the Middle East. By supporting advanced research and facilitating meaningful collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries, the LBS campus in Dubai has seen more than 5,000 alumni graduate from its programmes.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Badr Jafar emphasised to the graduates the fundamental role that our families and local community plays in building resilient economies and societies, saying “In a world fixated on big institutions and lofty global initiatives, many of which find themselves increasingly incapable of addressing people’s needs or maintaining their trust, I’ve come to realize that the most important institution is not found in towering edifices or distant boardrooms, but in the sanctity of our homes, fortifying us with the resilience to face whatever challenges come our way.”

Through the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, the UAE has integrated education, economic growth, and competitiveness, focusing on equipping future generations with technical and practical skills for both public and private sectors. The strategy aims to prepare Emirati professionals to sustain growth in key sectors like the knowledge economy and entrepreneurship. This vision is supported by a US $ 2.7 billion allocation to education programs, representing 15.5% of the federal budget for 2023-2026.

Crescent Enterprises actively supports the educational sector through numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing learning outcomes and fostering innovation in the UAE. Through partnering with educational institutions and investing in their programs, the company contributes to the development of future leaders and the promotion of knowledge and skills essential for socio-economic growth.

