Dubai, UAE: Axon Technologies, the UAE-headquartered leading information security solutions provider, announced the appointment of Alain Kallas as Senior Director, Cyber Services. As part of the company’s leadership team, Alain will help expand Axon’s business, and drive sales in the UAE and globally.

Leading customer engagements and upselling to existing strategic accounts and channel partners, Alain will also work closely with Marie Ange, Axon’s Channel and Presales Manager, on key strategic channel accounts. He will help the company identify and win major deals and steer Axon into the next phase of growth and maturity. A key part of his job role also involves engaging with other team leaders inside Axon on how to bridge the gap between sales and delivery.

“I have met many cyber experts in my career, and I can honestly say, Alain is up there with the best. His problem-solving approach, deep technical know-how and outstanding client relationships make him a truly complete cyber expert. He has a great skill of combining deep technical experience, with consulting solutions in order to sell clients on the value. We are very excited to have Alain share his learnings and experience with our team and clients,” said Hadi Hosn, Chief Executive Officer at Axon Technologies.

Alain brings with him a wealth of experience having spent over 20 years working in cybersecurity. Prior to joining Axon, Alain has held senior roles such as Chief Information Security Officer, Director at Large Cybersecurity Service Providers, Information Security Advisor, amongst others. He has previously worked at SecureWorks, du, and PwC.

About Axon Technologies

Axon Technologies is a company dedicated to cybersecurity services. As a UAE headquartered leading information security solution provider, we strive to protect critical infrastructure and build a safer digital society. We help organizations reduce their cyber risk and achieve their business vision, thanks to our capabilities in consulting, security-as-a-service, incident response, and training. Ultimately, we enable our customers to focus on their core business while we operate the security program. For further information, please visit https://www.axontechnologies.com/