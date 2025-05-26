The sixteenth president of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Lebanon and Cyprus, has been elected as a new fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the category of Educational and Academic Leadership. This latest milestone recognizes Dr. Khuri’s exceptional contributions to the advancement of education, as well as his steadfast leadership in the academic sphere during a decade plagued by overlapping crises, placing him among a select group of global leaders.

As an honorary society and an independent research center, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences convenes exceptional global leaders renowned for their excellence that span across disciplines, professions and perspectives. All of its members have impacted the lives of people and societies, leaving their mark in every field of human endeavor.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 by, among others, John Adams, the second President and first Vice President of the United States; American political and intellectual leader James Bowdoin; and American statesman John Hancock. Its first elected class included U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Franklin and first U.S. President George Washington.

In response to the news, Dr. Khuri remarked, “I am particularly proud to have been nominated by Board Chair Emeritus Philip S. Khoury for work we have all done together over the last decade at AUB.” He added, “Being selected among a constellation of global leaders and pioneers is truly humbling. And my mother will no doubt be thrilled that I was elected in the same class as Gloria Steinem, one of her heroes and one of feminism’s greatest champions.”

Chairman of the American University of Beirut (AUB) Board of Trustees Abdo G. Kadifa, commented on the announcement, stating, “Since assuming office in 2015, Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri has been a transformative leader. Under his guidance, AUB has navigated significant challenges, including economic crises, the Beirut explosion on August 4, 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic, while achieving remarkable milestones such as the reintroduction of academic tenure, the establishment of AUB Online, and the launch of AUB Mediterraneo, the university's first twin campus outside Lebanon. Dr. Khuri's leadership has also been instrumental in enhancing AUB's global reputation, reflected in its dramatic rise in international rankings.”

He concluded, “Dr. Khuri's election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is a testament to his unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative leadership, and the betterment of society through education and research.”

American Academy of Arts and Sciences President Laurie L. Patton commented on the academy’s newest class: “These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership, and persistence. They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding.” She added, “We invite every new member to celebrate their achievement and join the Academy in our work to promote the common good.”