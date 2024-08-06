Fortifying its upward trajectory in the Middle East, ATPI has appointed a new Head of Commercial Strategy to bolster its energy sector credentials in the region.

As an internationally recognized travel management agency and a trusted partner to the global energy industry, ATPI has achieved significant growth within the Middle East thanks to its energy and marine service lines. Now, the Group has appointed Angelina Bunting to this new position in the UAE.

Approaching three decades of diverse experience in the travel industry, Angelina has honed her skillset and expertise by exceeding in roles that cover travel for corporate bodies, leisure, and hospitality, as well as positions in the supply chain, customer service, and business development functions.

This extensive background, which includes a decade at another well-established global corporate travel and event management company, provides Angelina with a profound understanding of both supplier perspectives and the needs of corporate partners. This insight will allow Angelina to deliver exceptional service in her new role at ATPI.

Angelina's commercial skillset - coupled with her relationship-building experience for clients and supply chain networks - will be instrumental in supporting ATPI to meet its regional targets and achieve strategic growth objectives. By proactively strengthening and developing new partner networks within the Middle East, Angelina will reinforce ATPI’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with a strong emphasis on supplier and client communities.

Discussing her new role, Angelina commented: "It's a privilege to be joining ATPI's already strong Middle East leadership team and embark on this next chapter of my career. Familiar with ATPI from my years across the industry, I was always impressed by its reputable service offering, industry reputation, and commitment to integrating cutting-edge travel technology solutions.

ATPI's approach to innovation and its drive resonated with me, and I feel that my background and personal aims aligned perfectly with what ATPI is targeting for the future. I knew I would be in good hands when I joined the team, and my experience so far has exceeded my expectations - I am grateful to be part of such an inclusive and dynamic workplace culture.

I look forward to supporting ATPI build strong supplier partnerships and integrating our global strategy into Middle East operations to support and achieve operational excellence.”

As part of its global presence, ATPI has significantly grown its Middle East presence with offices covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, and service offerings in Kurdistan and Federal Iraq. ATPI has a unique consolidated service solution for those operating across the region, benefiting clients with a bespoke local service and award-winning technology to meet local invoicing, payment, and compliance demands within each market.

