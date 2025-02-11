Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading manufacturer of intelligent flow equipment, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and control solutions, has appointed Qusai Abuabed as Sales Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa. He succeeds Kevin Laidler, who will be returning to Toronto to take on his new role as Global Director, Specifications, effective 1st March. Armstrong extends their gratitude to Kevin for his impressive 35 years in the HVAC market, including 30 years with Armstrong. Over the last 8 years, Kevin's leadership in the Middle East and Africa has been instrumental in strengthening the company's presence in the region.

Abuabed brings 13 years of experience in the HVAC and climate solutions industry across the MENA region to the Armstrong business. He has extensive expertise in driving revenue growth, developing strategic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnerships and leading product innovation initiatives with a dynamic approach.

In his new role, Abuabed will lead a team of five professionals managing Armstrong’s sales operations across the Middle East and Africa. He will oversee the sales strategy for products including fire systems and building systems & solutions.

Abuabed's deep understanding of complex cooling challenges will also prove pivotal to the growth of Armstrong’s district cooling systems (DCS) operation. District cooling presents a vital pathway to meeting the ambitious sustainability goals of urban development projects in the MENA region. Armstrong's engineered-to-order systems are specifically designed to optimize the efficiency and performance of district cooling plants, reducing energy consumption by up to 40% compared to conventional cooling methods.

This appointment reinforces Armstrong Fluid Technology’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence across Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa and driving the uptake of sustainable cooling solutions in the MENA region. It also underlines the company’s continued ability to attract accomplished professionals who share its vision of leading global transformation in energy use.

Prior to joining Armstrong, Abuabed held senior sales and engineering roles with multinational equipment manufacturing companies. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from Hashemite University and an Executive Certificate in Accounting and Finance from Babson Business School & Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC).

Abuabed is also a Project Management Institute (PMI) certified project manager and a member of the Jordan Engineers Association.

For additional information visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net zero carbon by the year 2030.

In May 2021, in recognition of our leadership in energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction and environmental stewardship, Armstrong Fluid Technology received a Queens Enterprise Award for Sustainability. Armstrong has also been named as Best Managed Company for 2023. As a recipient of the Best Managed award for 21 years, Armstrong continues to hold Platinum status in the program.

