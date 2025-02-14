DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani has been elected as an international member of the prestigious U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE). The NAE is a non-profit institution that provides independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, increases the public’s appreciation and knowledge of engineering, and helps to promote a vibrant engineering profession. Election to NAE is one of the highest professional distinctions given to engineers. Mr. Al Qahtani is the first Saudi citizen elected to the NAE since its foundation in 1964.

The NAE’s more than 2,800 peer-elected members and international members, who include senior professionals in business, academia, and government, are considered to be among the world’s most accomplished engineers. These individuals have outstanding technical achievements and leadership skills and have made exceptional contributions in at least one of the following categories: “engineering practice, research, or education,” “pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or development/implementation of innovative approaches to engineering education” or “engineering leadership of one or more major endeavors.”

Members help to guide the direction of important research fields, create dialogue about critical issues, and inform public knowledge. They additionally give their time and skills to significant projects that connect engineering, technology, and quality of life.

This recognition reflects Aramco’s efforts towards engineering excellence and technology innovation. Mr. Al Qahtani was elected to the NAE as part of the Class of 2025 for his leadership and contributions in carbon management in oil and gas operations.

Mr. Al Qahtani and others in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during the NAE's Annual Meeting on October 5. Only 22 international members have been elected to the Class of 2025, bringing the total number of international members to 336 since the NAE’s inception.

Mr. Al Qahtani said: “I’m delighted to be elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering as an international member. This moment is a personal milestone that reflects the crucial contributions of Aramco in core engineering fields. As the Company continues to support innovations across the hydrocarbon value chain, with the aim of addressing key issues such as energy security and emissions reduction, I hope to bring a unique perspective to the National Academy of Engineering, and I look forward to collaborating with fellow members to help identify impactful solutions to complex challenges. This recognition reflects Aramco’s efforts in carbon management, lower-carbon technology and liquid-to-chemicals solutions, maintaining one of the lowest Upstream carbon and methane intensities in the industry, and our technologies for promoting sustainability, which help us continue to thrive and remain one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. I am proud to be part of such an incredible team.”

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, congratulated Al Qahtani on his election to the Academy, saying: “This recognition reflects Mohammed’s distinguished career and leadership, as well as his significant contributions to the engineering field — achievements that we take great pride in. It’s also a testament to Aramco’s well-established programs and efforts in developing human capital – Mohammed started his career at Aramco as a young petroleum engineer, and quickly established himself not only as a professional but also as a highly-regarded leader across various organizations of the company. Without a doubt, as the first Saudi to receive this prestigious honor, Mohammed will serve as an inspiration for young Saudis at Aramco and across the Kingdom in various fields.”

Mr. Al Qahtani became Aramco Downstream President on July 1, 2023, having held the position of Downstream Executive Vice President since September 13, 2020. In addition to leading Aramco’s Downstream organization, Mr. Al Qahtani is Chairman of Aramco Trading Company, Motiva Enterprises, and Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP). He is also Vice-Chairman of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and a board member of the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), S-Oil, the Dhahran Techno Valley Holding Company, and a member of the Board of Advisors for the Bilateral US-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Other boards on which he has previously served include the Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF), the King Salman Energy City (SPARK) Development Company, the Saudi Council of Engineers, the Arabian Geophysical & Surveying Company, the Pengerang Refining Company and Pengerang Petrochemical (collectively known as PRefChem), and the International Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Over the course of his career at Aramco, Mr. Al Qahtani has held leadership roles spanning the Corporate, Upstream, and Downstream sectors. In 2007, he was President and CEO of Aramco Services Company in Houston, Texas. In 2008, he was appointed Aramco's Chief Petroleum Engineer. In 2009, he assumed the position of Executive Director and then Vice President of Petroleum Engineering & Development, followed by roles as Vice President of Aramco Corporate Affairs and Vice President of Corporate Planning.

Mr. Al Qahtani graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from King Fahad University of Petroleum & Minerals in 1988, followed by a Master's degree and Doctorate in the same field from the University of Southern California in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

He has taken part in several leadership and management training programs, including the IMD Leadership Program in Lausanne, Switzerland; the Saudi Aramco Management Development Seminar in Washington, D.C.; and the Oil Economies Seminar and the Oxford Energy Seminar, both in London. Mr. Al Qahtani is also a lifetime honorary member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

