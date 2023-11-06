UAE — Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “the Group”), a global financial services provider, today announces the appointment of Matthew Pykstra as Senior Executive Officer (“SEO”) of FundRock Investment Management Services (ME) Ltd (“FundRock Middle East”).

Matthew brings extensive experience in financial services. He joined Apex Group in 2022, following the acquisition of Sanne Group, where he was head of Sanne’s South Africa-based management company (“ManCo”) business, which predominantly focused on regulated hedge funds and to a lesser extent, regulated unit trusts. Prior to that, he held senior leadership and risk management roles in the Manco. Matthew started his career as an accountant at internet service provider, RSAWEB before joining Investment Data Services and IDS Management Company in South Africa as a Fund Accountant.

Matthew succeeds Martin Bond in the role. Martin will now become the Regional Head of Client Relationship Management (“CRM”) for Apex Group in the Middle East, reinforcing Apex Group’s continued commitment to the delivery of exceptional client service. Martin brings 25 years of regional and relationship management experience, providing local support to Apex Group’s valued clients in the region.

As a fully authorised ManCo, regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) for the management of both domestic and foreign Qualified Investor Funds and Exempt Funds, FundRock Middle East partners with asset managers, institutional clients and family offices who wish to establish funds and distribute them in the United Arab Emirates.

FundRock Middle East’s third-party ManCo services are complemented by a wide range of Digital Banking, Fund Raising, Distribution and Administration solutions, as well as pioneering ESG Rating, Reporting and Advisory services offered through the global Apex Group. Apex Group’s ManCo services, delivered under the FundRock brands, enable more than 1,200 funds with a total of €221 billion in assets under management in 14 countries, to streamline their operations in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

This announcement follows the recent announcement of the appointment of industry figure Richa Goyal as a Non-Executive Director of FundRock Middle East.

David Rhydderch, Global Head Financial Products and Managing Director, EMEA at Apex Group comments: “We continue to see significant appetite for our ManCo service in the Middle East from funds across a number of fast-growing asset classes, including Private Equity and Credit, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Digital Assets. We are uniquely positioned in the market with our single-source model – capable of offering our clients not just ManCo services, but all the solutions they require, via the global Apex Group of companies. Matthew brings extensive management company experience, and under his leadership we look forward to the growth of FundRock Middle East.”

Matthew Pykstra, SEO of FundRock Middle East adds: “I am excited to be taking on this new role as SEO of FundRock Middle East, where we see huge demand and potential for our ManCo solutions. With a strong organic growth pipeline in place, I look forward to working with Martin and the team to support new and existing clients and drive their continued growth, operational efficiency and success through our single-source solution.”

Press contacts:

Apex Group: media@apexgroup.com

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 97 offices worldwide and 12,000+ employees in 39 countries, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

www.apexgroup.com

About FundRock

FundRock Management Company is a leading independent UCITS management company and AIFM investment fund manager headquartered in Luxembourg. It is a subsidiary of Apex Group. As of July 31, 2023, 600 employees of the companies under the FundRock brand* oversaw more than 1,200 funds with a total of €221 billion in assets under management in 14 countries. (* including FundRock, FundRock LIS and FundRock LRI).

https://www.fundrock.com/