DUBAI, UAE: InnSight Advisory has announced the appointment of Anton Bawab as Partner and Managing Director of the Dubai-based bespoke hotel development advisory firm. In this capacity, Anton will be responsible for leading the company’s growth and operations in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

The appointment comes as the hospitality development business is witnessing a surge in demand for its strategic development, transaction support and operator selection advisory services, especially from hotel developers, owners and investors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Anton brings over 20 years of leadership experience in hospitality development and operations, corporate structuring, and strategy. Previously, he served as Group Head of Operations for Red Sea Global. His impressive career also includes roles such as Regional President of Viceroy Hotel Group and Senior Vice President of Mubadala Real Estate & Hospitality.

Established in Dubai in 2017, InnSight has been providing bespoke strategic hospitality development advisory services to some of the world’s leading developers, hospitality groups and asset owners. The partners at InnSight bring decades of high-level hospitality advisory expertise to some of the leading developers, lenders, governments and hotel operators in the world.

Neil George, Board Director at InnSight, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Anton to InnSight. Anton is an accomplished hotel development strategist with extensive experience in the region, which is exactly what our clients value and what we need to lead InnSight through its next phase of growth.”

“The growth of master-planned, integrated hospitality offerings in the region demands specialised development skills to conceive multi-property integrated operating models. This is an area in which InnSight excels, given our broad regional experience and established track record. We are excited about the prospects that come with the sector's maturity and its move towards complex hospitality developments, “ Anton added.