

Oman: Luxury brand Anantara is delighted to announce the appointment of new General Managers at its two Oman resorts - Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort - as they continue to lead the way in leisure hospitality in the country and the surrounding region.



Andrea Orrú - General Manager Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

After starting his career as a luxury hotel Food & Beverage Director in the United Kingdom, Andrea Orrú has been part of the team at Minor Hotels, Anantara’s parent company, since 2013. Andrea brings a master’s degree in hospitality management from Cornell University and a wealth of experience in hotel operations across food and beverage and hotel management in countries including Thailand, Maldives, China and South Korea. He moves to Oman from his most recent position as General Manager at Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Resort in Thailand.



Andrea’s passion for food has never waned and he plans to push Al Baleed Resort Salalah’s offerings to even greater heights in 2022 and beyond. The resort will welcome Michelin star chefs and once more host the Salalah Food Festival to showcase the highlights of local and sustainable produce. The only branded resort in southern Oman with private pool villas, Al Baleed Resort Salalah sits beside 250 metres of pristine sand beach where it offers guests a new level of luxury with three exquisite restaurants and an impressive Anantara Spa.



“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to begin working at such an incredible resort as Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. Not only am I looking forward to welcoming new and loyal guests to the unrivalled luxury and beauty of the resort, but I am eager to begin working with the team to deliver the next steps towards an even better experience for every visitor. I firmly believe in the importance of buying local and supporting the producers and the environment which is home to our fantastic resort. I want to offer our guests the very best in taste, nutrition, experience, and an active life. We will be seeking to offer local, organic products in our outlets and spa whenever possible and to bring activity programmes such as Thai boxing, tennis, and much more to our guests,” commented Andrea Orrú.

Maren Kuehl - General Manager, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Maren Kuehl has been a member of the Anantara family since 2014 when she began working as Hotel Manager for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, after gaining over a decade of experience in luxury hospitality throughout the region.



Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, located just two hours from Muscat, is excited to welcome the leadership of such a dedicated individual with a drive and passion for sustainability. Maren will guide the future of Anantara’s breath-taking mountaintop haven, the highest luxury resort in the Middle East, which overlooks rugged lands rich with authentic cultural heritage and experiences.

Maren Kuehl commented, “I feel honoured to have been appointed General Manager at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort. The possibilities for combining uncompromising luxury with bold initiatives in sustainability and guest wellness presents opportunities I am eager to pursue. The addition of a water bottling plant and drive to better manage waste, particularly to reduce plastic waste, are initiatives I consider the essential responsibility of luxury resorts around the world. A responsibility which is particularly apparent in a beautiful and unspoiled landscape such as this.”



In harmony with this focus on environmentally aware hospitality, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort will be inviting guests to elevate their relaxation with the introduction of a host wellness practitioner alongside classes for yoga and meditation.



Anantara welcomes both Maren and Andrea to their new positions and is confident they will lead the experienced teams at both Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort and Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara to bring an even more enhanced level of luxury and experience to every guest they welcome in Oman.