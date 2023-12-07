Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to welcome two outstanding restaurant managers to its hospitality team. Lindo Makaba joined Anantara in September as Outlet Manager for Mai Bar and Tatenda Kaseke arrived in November to become Outlet Manager for The Beach House. Both managers bring a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality and are already making an impact as inspiring leaders and valuable team members.

Lindo Makaba begins her first post with Anantara after two successful years as Restaurant Manager at the prestigious Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. Her career began in 2011 after completing a Diploma in International Hotel Management at Damelin College in South Africa. After a year in Naples, Florida, as a Food and Beverage Attendant for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Lindo moved to the UAE in 2013 to join Conrad Hotels & Resorts before progressing through the ranks at Zaya Nurai Island from Food and Beverage Supervisor to Restaurants Manager in just five years. Lindo has demonstrated exceptional prowess in her early career and is set to flourish at the helm of Mai Bar pool-side terrace and swim-up bar.

Tatenda Kaseke started as a store manager and senior waiter in South Africa where he found a natural aptitude for hospitality. This led him to the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai, and the Poppy by David Myers speakeasy. In 2019, Tatenda was recruited as Assistant Restaurant Manager for the Abu Dhabi EDITION before becoming Outlet Manager at Le Royal Meridien, Doha, in 2022. Tatenda joins Anantara for the first time as Outlet Manager for The Beach House Mediterranean restaurant to lead an exceptional team providing guests with laidback dining beside the water.

“It is a privilege to welcome two fantastic food and beverage managers, Tatenda Kaseke and Lindo Makaba, to our team at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Both Lindo and Tatenda have proven their dedication to impeccable service and leadership for renowned brands and properties around the world. I am excited to see the impact they will have in maintaining and improving the excellent experience Anantara delivers for every guest and team member,” Maurice Fitzgerald, Food and Beverage Director, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

-Ends-

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas:

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tunisia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Italy, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels and @anantaraspawellness

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nawfal Mbamba

Marketing and Communications Manager

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Email: nmbamba@anantara.com

Jeremie Lannoy

Director of Marketing and Communications

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Email: fsarieddine@anantara.com