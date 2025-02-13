Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to announce the appointment of Angelaine Floresta joins as Marketing & Communications Manager, beginning December 2024.

With a reputation for creativity, strategy, and collaboration, Angelaine Floresta brings an impressive marketing portfolio to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. She specialises in digital marketing and social media management, skills she honed during her impactful two-year tenure at the sister property, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel.

After graduating Cum Laude with a BA in Communication from the University of the Philippines Diliman, Angelaine began her career in Dubai as an SEO & SMM specialist, generating over a thousand leads monthly at a leading property company. From there, she moved to Vivamax as a Digital Marketing Executive, where she played a key role in launching the brand in the Middle East and Europe. She then transitioned into hospitality and joins us from her most recent role as Cluster Digital Marketing Manager for Hyatt, where she oversaw digital strategies for four properties, significantly enhancing brand awareness, revenue, and online engagement.



At Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel, Angelaine led the marketing efforts for the property, driving key initiatives that elevated its digital presence. During her time there, she achieved 300% growth in social media followers and established marketing partnerships with premium local and international brands.

"We are excited to welcome Angelaine to the team at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Her innovative marketing strategies and reputation for building strong partnerships make her a valuable addition to the marketing department, and we are confident she will lead our marketing and communications efforts in an exciting direction," said James Hewitson, General Manager of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Angelaine will be responsible for creating, driving, and overseeing all communication strategies to promote and position Anantara The Palm Dubai as one of the foremost resorts in Dubai and the region.

