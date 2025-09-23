Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across nine countries, today announced the appointment of Pablo Londono as Managing Director. Supporting over 3,500 businesses with its all-in-one suite of flexible and affordability focused payment products, while also optimizing payment solutions for customers on Amazon, the company continues to transform the regional payments landscape.

Londono's appointment comes as the company accelerates its mission to advance payments infrastructure and support businesses of all sizes, enabling secure payment processing, seamless integration, advanced fraud protection, and comprehensive data analytics to drive business growth. In his new role, Londono will spearhead Amazon Payment Services’ strategic expansion and innovation initiatives in the digital payments space.

A veteran executive with over 15 years of global experience at Amazon, Londono most recently served as Amazon's Regional Finance Director in the Middle East and North Africa, where he drove significant regional growth. His extensive leadership experience spans multiple Amazon operations across the U.S., Italy, and Spain, bringing valuable cross-industry expertise in technology, logistics, manufacturing, and operations. Londono holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in production engineering.

Pablo Londono commented, “Having spent over 15 years at Amazon across three continents, I’ve been fortunate to work at the intersection of technology, finance, and innovation. We are witnessing an inflection point when it comes to digital payments, and I’m thrilled to lead Amazon Payment Services in shaping what’s next with our incredible team and partners.”

Amazon Payment Services is a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a mission to empower online businesses through a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience. Designed to enable businesses to unlock and optimize their online presence, Amazon Payment Services provides secure digital payment services and solutions that are easy to use, including tokenization technology, local payment methods, third-party services such as advanced fraud tools, instalment plans such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, digital wallets, and reporting APIs, as well as cutting-edge consumer payments insights.