Dubai/Riyadh: AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announces a significant strengthening of its Middle East leadership team with the appointment of Irfan Bidiwala as Middle East Market Leader and the addition of two senior hires, Partner & Managing Director Lancelot Sursock and Partner Pietro Vecchiato.

These appointments reflect AlixPartners’ growing commitment to the Middle East, where the firm advises global and regional corporations, governmental entities, private equity firms, and law firms on their most complex and critical challenges.



Irfan Bidiwala’s relocation to the Middle East marks a return to his roots, having spent part of his upbringing in Bahrain and advising clients in the region periodically over the years. He assumes leadership of the Middle East business effective immediately and will be based in Dubai. Irfan joined AlixPartners in 2021 and was previously based in Houston, where he has been a senior member of the Energy and Process Industries practice, leading large-scale transformation programs across six continents, including operational and commercial turnarounds for major global corporations. He is recognized for combining international best practices with practical implementation on the ground, delivering tangible value for clients.

Gabriel Chahine, who has led the Middle East practice since its inception, will transition into a market-focused role, working more closely with clients and stakeholders to support the next phase of the firm’s growth in the region.

Also based in Dubai, Lancelot Sursock brings over 20 years of experience in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) sector. He joins from Strategy&, where he was a Partner leading major regional accounts and launching the CFO Agenda platform for the TMT sector. Lancelot has also held senior roles at Kearney and Booz & Company, and has advised telecom operators, digital players, and public-sector organizations across the Middle East. At AlixPartners, he will focus on expanding the firm’s TMT offering in the region.

Joining the firm in Riyadh, Pietro Vecchiato brings nearly two decades of consulting and industry experience, with a strong focus on Saudi Arabia since 2014. A former Partner at BCG and most recently Vice President at Hyphen, Pietro has advised leading government entities, sovereign wealth funds, and giga-project developers on strategy, implementation, and transformation.

At AlixPartners, Pietro’s mandate will be twofold: to deepen the firm’s Real Estate & Construction capabilities tailored to the Saudi market, and to support the continued expansion of its presence in Riyadh—reinforcing AlixPartners’ commitment to the Kingdom.

Commenting on the appointments, Mark Veldon, EMEA Co-Head, said:

“These appointments reflect a key step in the growth of our Middle East business. Irfan, Lancelot, and Pietro each bring exceptional experience and strong regional expertise, strengthening our ability to serve clients at a time of rapid transformation and opportunity in the region."

Catherine Sherwin, EMEA Co-Head, said:

“We're grateful to Gabriel for his exceptional contribution in building our Middle Eastern practice from the ground up, his transition to a market-focused role will be invaluable as we leverage his regional expertise to accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Irfan Bidiwala said:

“I’m honored to lead our Middle Eastern practice, a region central to AlixPartners’ long-term commitment. Together with our talented team, I look forward to building on the strong momentum in the market and partnering with clients who are ready for the kind of practical, results-based work and lasting impact that defines AlixPartners.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

