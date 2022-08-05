Abu Dhabi, UAE – Situated along the shores of the Arabian Gulf, the dynamic destination Al Raha Beach Hotel is pleased to announce that Sidi Fikri has been appointed as the new Executive Assistant Manager.

Being a Moroccan/American with a colourful background, both professionally and culturally, Sidi Fikri is a goal-oriented individual and an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience. He graduated from Queens College with a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems Management and Cornell University with a Master’s Degree in Hospitality Administration/Management.

Chasing the “American Dream”, Sidi’s hospitality career began over 20 years ago in New York City. A versatile and driven hospitality professional, Sidi worked his way up at some of the finest restaurants in the Big Apple and currently embodies hard work, patience, resilience and ambition after facing a variety of challenges. His eagerness to further learn and grow his career, ultimately landed him in prestigious management roles within various restaurant groups and well-established hotel brands which sparked his passion for the hospitality industry.

Sidi embarked on a true adventure after moving to Asia to complete his hospitality journey over a decade ago. Having successfully competed in a field that was underestimated in the region, he was able to quickly adapt within the environment.

Commenting on the appointment, Sidi Fikri says, “I am thrilled to join one of the finest properties within the Danat Hotels portfolio and look forward to working with an amazing team. I aim to take the hotel’s luxury services to the next level while also positioning the hotel as one of the top destinations in the city. I believe that passion and a genuine interest in hospitality are key to a phenomenal service culture. An enthusiastic team will always strive for ultimate excellence.”

Sidi will be offering extensive knowledge with a creative touch and practical understanding of the hospitality and service field that spanned from New York City through South East Asia and Middle East.