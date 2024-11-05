Dubai, UAE – Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex is pleased to announce the appointment of Samy Younes as the new Complex Director of Operations.

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Samy brings a wealth of knowledge, dedication, and expertise to his new role. Originally from Egypt, Samy holds a bachelor’s degree in French literature from Menoufiya University.

His journey in the hospitality sector began in 2004 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In 2007, he joined at Al Murooj Rotana, where he started as a Front Desk Agent. Through hard work and a commitment to excellence, he advanced to Director of Front Office and later moved to Al Bandar Rotana as Director of Rooms as part of the opening team. Samy’s career is marked by his passion for guest service and his unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Samy has a range of personal interests. He enjoys playing football, cooking, and listening to music—activities that bring balance to his life. Guided by the principle, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do,’’ Samy exemplifies dedication and passion in all areas of his life.

Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana, commented, ‘’Samy embodies the spirit of service and operational excellence that we strive for at Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex. His track record in upholding high standards and achieving guest satisfaction is exemplary. We are confident that his leadership will elevate our guest experience and enhance our operational success.’’

For information, please visit the www.rotana.com or contact 04 596 2222

About:

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience, and outstanding leisure, dining, and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas, and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travelers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel’s extensive facilities, including six meeting rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool, as well as sauna and massage rooms.