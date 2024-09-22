Manama – His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), has issued a decision to appoint Dr Rima Lutfi Abdulrazzaq, a professor of physiology at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, as the Dean of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research at the university.

Dr Abdulrazzaq expressed her deep gratitude for the trust placed in the academic staff by HE the President, as well as his ongoing efforts to enhance medical services and scientific research. She also acknowledged his dedicated efforts to provide an encouraging academic work environment that fosters productivity, innovation and revitalisation within the university.

It is noteworthy that Dr Abdulrazzaq holds a PhD in Neurophysiology from the University of Southampton in England, which she obtained in 1992. She also earned a Master’s degree in Neuroscience and Data Analysis from the same university in 1989, and a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Mathematics and Pre-Medical Studies from the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Lebanon in 1988.

Dr Abdulrazzaq has published 31 medical research papers in 26 scientific journals, with 62% of these journals classified in the Q1 and Q2 quartiles. She has been the principal researcher in 20 of these studies. Furthermore, she has served as the Chair of the Quality Assurance Committee for the Quality Management System from 2014 to 2024. Dr Abdulrazzaq received the Silver Award for the Middle East at the QS Reimagine Education Conference in San Francisco and has been recognised with an award for Innovation in E-Learning. Additionally, she was awarded the Bronze Award for the Middle East at the QS Reimagine Education Conference in Philadelphia in the category of Innovation in E-Learning. She also laid the groundwork for a 5-year research collaboration with the Anglo-European College of Chiropractic (AECC) in Bournemouth, England.

Dr Abdulrazzaq has been a faculty member in the Department of Physiology at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and served as the Head of the Physiology Department from 2018 to 2023. She held the position of Chair of the Quality Assurance Committee at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, contributing to the development of various aspects related to the offered graduate programmes and helping to update the curriculum and programmes provided. She has also contributed to teaching master's courses in Physiology and supervising Master's students in Physiology at King Faisal University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.