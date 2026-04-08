Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced the appointment of Hakim Karoui as Global Head of its Wholesale Banking Group (WBG), reinforcing the Bank’s focus on accelerating growth and strengthening its wholesale banking capabilities.

Reporting directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Hakim will be responsible for leading ADIB’s group-wide wholesale banking business. He will oversee the continued development of the Bank’s corporate and institutional banking offering, with a focus on delivering integrated solutions that support clients across key sectors.

Hakim brings over 27years of experience in financial services and banking, with a strong track record across the MENA region and international markets. His expertise spans corporate and investment banking, risk management, capital markets and, transaction banking.

Prior to joining ADIB, Hakim served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for MENA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, based in Dubai, a position he held since 2012. He also spent over a decade at Citigroup, where he held progressively senior roles across the Middle East and Africa.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: “We wish Hakim every success in his new role and I am confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen WBG and support our continued growth. His deep expertise across wholesale banking and strong understanding of regional and international markets will play a crucial role as we continue to enhance our offering and deliver greater value to our clients.”

The appointment comes as ADIB continues to focus on accelerating business growth, building on its competitive strengths and advancing its transformation agenda as part of Vision 2035. The Bank remains committed to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions while strengthening its position as a leading Islamic financial institution.

ADIB continues to reaffirm its role as a partner of choice in supporting the UAE economy, enabling businesses to grow and contributing to the development of a resilient and diversified economic landscape.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Direct: +971 2 6927427

Mobile: +971506824207



Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com