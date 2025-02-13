Abu Dhabi, UAE,: ADGM Courts, the internationally recognised independent courts of ADGM, announced the appointment of Justice Paul Heath KC as a Judge, effective from 7th December 2024. Justice Heath KC succeeds Justice William Stone SBS KC, who retired on 31st December 2024.

Commenting on Justice Heath’s appointment, the Right Honourable Lord David Hope of Craighead KT, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, said, “We are delighted that Justice Heath has joined the Court. He has extensive experience in cross-border insolvency and general commercial disputes. Since retiring from the High Court of New Zealand, and demonstrating the breadth of his experience, he has conducted numerous international arbitrations as a sole arbitrator and been involved in both domestic and international mediations, mainly in the commercial environment. His appointment adds to our reputation for providing exceptional judicial services, in support of the increasing number of global financial institutions and companies that have selected ADGM as a jurisdiction that will enhance their chances of future prosperity and growth.”

Justice Heath commenced his practice as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand in 1978. In 1997, he became a consultant on commercial law matters to the New Zealand Law Commission (a statutory law reform agency) and was appointed a Commissioner in 1999. While at the Law Commission, Justice Heath oversaw the preparation of reports on cross-border insolvency, domestic insolvency issues, arbitration and electronic commerce. He moved to the independent bar in 1998 and was immediately appointed as Queen’s Counsel. Primarily in recognition of his work on cross-border insolvency, in 2000 he was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy. In 2002, he was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, and particularly a Judge of the Commercial List and the Commercial Panel. From 2003 until 2017, he sat regularly as an ad hoc member of the Court of Appeal in both its criminal and civil appeal divisions.

ADGM Courts is renowned for its advanced technology driven services, including its unique eCourts Platform, state-of-the-art digital courtroom and ground-breaking blockchain solution for the enforcement of judgments. ADGM’s foundation on English Common Law, bolstered by a robust regulatory framework and supported by an outstanding judiciary, reinforce ADGM's reputation as a leading international financial centre.

