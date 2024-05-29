Leveraging 30 years of automotive Sales & Marketing expertise to deliver impactful results

Kuwait City – 4Sale, Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mohamad Salah Khouzam as its Chief Operating Officer for Kuwait.

The Country Head appointment is an exciting milestone for 4Sale as it continues to expand its market-leading presence in Kuwait.

Khouzam joins 4Sale from Al Mulla Motors, bringing over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience with top brands like Ford and Mitsubishi in Kuwait. Throughout his career, he has consistently optimized operations, cultivated exceptional customer experiences, and delivered impressive results.

Tarek Sakr, founder and CEO at 4Sale said:

"We are delighted to welcome Mohamad Salah Khouzam as the new Chief Operating Officer of our Kuwait operations. With Khouzam’s extensive experience in automotive and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, we are confident that he will be instrumental in advancing our mission to make the shopping experience as personalised as possible.”

Mohamad Salah Khouzam, 4Sale’s Chief Operating Officer – Kuwait, commented:

"I am excited to join 4Sale and lead the operations in Kuwait. The online classifieds industry is rapidly evolving, and I am eager to drive 4Sale’s continued success by enhancing our user experience, optimising our processes, and driving growth. I look forward to working with 4Sale’s world-class talent, to achieve this."

In 2023, 4Sale achieved record revenues, with its core business division (Consumer) seeing an 11% growth in revenue.

This exceptional performance led to heightened activity across all 197 categories within the company. Notably, 4Sale's Consumer business segment emerged as a standout performer, particularly in the household sector.

The ongoing trend of consumers transitioning to online transactions, rather than physical cash transactions, continued during the year. By year-end, online sales accounted for over 90% of the company's total sales - a significant uplift from 2019 (65%).

2024 will also see 4Sale's entire infrastructure upscaled, as it anticipates rapid growth to continue. By 2025, the Company’s goal is to reach two million monthly active users across many more verticals. This will represent a significant market share in a country with approximately five million people.

-Ends-

Further information

Thoburns

Georgi Rochford

g.rochford@thoburns.com

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform is hugely popular; connecting 1 million active users a month.

Since inception, the Company has helped over 2 million registered users list 12 million items and services.