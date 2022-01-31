Value Partnership aims at attaining health excellence in the Middle East

Agreement outlines joint efforts to open a new Medical Academy offering international quality medical and surgical services

Muscat: Integrated Global Healthcare Service (IGHS), the management company for Oman International Hospital, has formed a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to establish a leading private healthcare facility in the Sultanate of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

One of the main objectives of the Oman International Hospital’s executive management team is to turn the hospital into a premier private healthcare facility and be the first choice in Muscat’s competitive healthcare market. Their ambition is to be the number one healthcare provider in areas such as general surgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.

In order to achieve these goals, it is necessary to create a highly innovative and digital environment with the greatest clinical staff to guarantee care delivery to meet and exceed expected quality standards, clinical requirements, and customer satisfaction in the region. The space and environment created needs to be conducive to developing the best clinical practices, which is why the hospital obtained an advanced imaging and laboratory center with state-of-the-art technology from Siemens Healthineers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ole Per Maloy, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “Siemens Healthineers is proud to support this aspirational and innovative project as a strategic and trusted partner through the provision of state-of-the-art medical solutions and technology, including digital solutions, clinical and strategic consulting, and further supporting the staff with relevant research and development.”

This week, as part of this 10-year partnership, the opening of the Oman International Hospital Med Academy is being announced. The academy will be a privileged space for the training of healthcare professionals who are dedicated to the research and development of new clinical practices and approaches.

In addition to this and through strategic consulting support and results optimization, Siemens Healthineers is supporting the hospital's Board in making optimal management decisions, using data analysis and performance optimization.

IGHS - Integrated Global Healthcare Service has been making several investments in major healthcare projects. In its expansion strategy, it has become a relevant player in projects and partnerships in Asia and the Middle East. Right now, Oman's project is the most ambitious to date.

IGHS's main distinguishing factors are the technical and training doctors’ capacity and other health professionals and the investment in cutting-edge technology in their centers. Thanks to the leadership and know-how shown in their projects, it was selected as the responsible entity for managing and directing the Oman International Hospital in Muscat.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

