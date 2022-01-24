Doha: The investment opportunities emerging across high-potential sectors of Qatar’s economy, including logistics, advanced manufacturing, sport and digital technologies, will be explored in a forthcoming report by the global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The Report: Qatar 2022 will analyse the latest developments in the country’s drive to diversify its economy and boost non-oil growth, in line with the objectives laid out in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Topical issues set for analysis include the steps taken by the government to support local small and medium-sized businesses.

The report will also chart Qatar’s efforts to strengthen regional and international ties as a means of boosting both trade and FDI.

The national drive to ensure the education system and curricula reflect the changing job market is another are of focus.

Last September, OBG has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Chamber for its 2022 report. The MoU was signed by Izabela Kruk, Country Director, OBG, and Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Director General, Qatar Chamber. This comes as part of the cooperation ongoing since 2008 between the two parties.

Mr. Saleh Bin Hamad Al Sharqi said that that Qatar’s diversification efforts and emerging role as a host of major events, such as the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, were generating a wealth of investment opportunities across the economic sectors, while also working on raising the country’s profile on the international stage.

“Qatar has taken significant strides to create a business-friendly environment for investors, supported by a robust regulatory framework and other competitive advantages, which include advanced international connectivity,” Al Sharqi said. “I look forward to working with Oxford Business Group to explore these topical issues and highlight Qatar’s changing economic landscape, in this timely report.”

Izabela Kruk, OBG’s Country Director for Qatar, added that Qatar was well placed to make a swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, having entered the crisis with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, extensive gas reserves and a robust public health care system that facilitated a high vaccination rollout, paving the way for key sectors to reopen in a timely manner.

“The outlook for Qatar is bright, with the World Bank forecasting growth of 4.8% in 2022 and the non-hydrocarbon sector currently outperforming the wider economy, in a sign that several key targets laid out in the Vision 2030 roadmap are already being met and delivering results,” Kruk said. “Qatar Chamber plays a major role in promoting the country’s diverse range of high-value investment opportunities and supporting the private sector at home and abroad. I’m thrilled that our team will benefit from the expertise and local knowledge of its representatives as we begin the research process for this highly anticipated project.”

The Report: Qatar 2022 will mark the culmination of extensive field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments. OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors.

The Report: Qatar 2022 will be produced with the Qatar Chamber. It will be available online and in print. The report will form part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including a range of country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct 6 million verified subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers and more.

