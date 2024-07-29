Reaffirming its role as a trusted partner to its customers, extending far beyond its position as a leading integrated telecommunications provider, Ooredoo Kuwait, proudly announces a new collaboration under the award-winning Nojoom Awards program - the largest and most celebrated customer rewards initiative. Further expanding its Nojoom partners network within the retail fashion sector, Ooredoo Kuwait has secured a strategic partnership with Landmark Group, home to well-known brands such as Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Lifestyle, Splash, Shoemart, and Babyshop.

The significant partnership was officially signed during a ceremony, led by Ooredoo Kuwait's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Tapan Tripathi, and Landmark Group Territory Head, Kuwait, Shabbir Fakhruddin, joined by an esteemed attendance from both organizations.

This collaboration exclusively introduces an innovative Earn-And-Burn mechanism between Ooredoo’s Nojoom and Landmark’s Shukran programs, operating on two key fronts. To ‘Burn’ points, Nojoom users can transfer their Nojoom (points) into Shukran points and redeem them in Kuwaiti Dinars at any Landmark brand outlet. Contrarywise, Shukran users ‘Earn’ points by converting their Shukran points into Nojoom and use them in Kuwaiti Dinars at any partner within the Nojoom network.

In a statement from Ooredoo Kuwait's Senior Director Post Paid Marketing, Mr. Bilal Agha, said, "This strategic alliance with Landmark Group exemplifies our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. It truly marks a significant milestone which underscores our commitment to continuously enhancing the value we offer our customers, by continually expanding Ooredoo’s Nojoom loyalty program”.

Guided by a customer-centric approach, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to enhance the impact of its rewards program by including more sectors within its partnerships. This strategy extends Nojoom's reach to all customer segments, adding substantial value for those who choose Ooredoo Kuwait not only as a communications service provider but also as a trusted digital partner supporting them in all aspects of daily life.



Mr. Shabbir Fakhruddin, Territory Head, Landmark Group Kuwait, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting it as a pioneering move for Landmark Group and its loyalty program. He stated, "This collaboration with Ooredoo marks a significant milestone for us, offering customers the opportunity to convert their Nojoom Points into Shukran Points, thereby enhancing their shopping experience with our brands across Retail and Online as well as giving Shukran members the opportunity to convert their points from Shukran to Nojoom. We are keen on establishing a robust strategic relationship with Ooredoo and delivering exceptional services." Mr. Fakhruddin added that this partnership aims to improve the shopping experience, offering customers additional benefits and rewards, and enriching their participation in loyalty and points programs.

On his part, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Tapan Tripathi, reiterated: “We are excited to bring more benefits to our users by collaborating with admired brands like those under the Landmark Group. By expanding our partners portfolio, we aim provide customers with a broader range of world-class brands and quality service providers, aligning with their diverse contemporary lifestyles”.

Mr. Tripathi further highlighted Ooredoo Kuwait’s dedication to growing and diversifying its points-based rewards platform, by forging new partnerships across various commercial and service sectors. He also noted Ooredoo’s innovative partner promotions, which allows customers even greater flexibility and options in redeeming their rewards.

It’s worth mentioning that earlier this year, the Nojoom program won “Best Loyalty and Rewards Program in the Middle East”. The loyalty program now encompasses more vital sectors such as hospitality, food and beverage, fashion, electronics, furniture, and grand hypermarkets, along with quick e-commerce delivery platforms. Additionally, it covers essential services, including banking, insurance, automotive services, health and fitness, and travel and entertainment.

It also serves to note that, as a responsible corporate citizen, Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to supporting local businesses by incorporating them into the Nojoom program, making their products and services eligible for points exchange. Ooredoo aims through onboarding local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) onto the Nojoom Loyalty initiative to boost their sales and promote business growth, demonstrating Ooredoo’s active social role in advancing the local SME sector and contributing to driving the national economy.

With this strategic partnership and continuous expansion of the Nojoom Loyalty Program, Ooredoo Kuwait demonstrates its dedication to offering unparalleled value to its customers, offering them a broad and dynamic rewards system. By continually enhancing its customer-centric initiatives, Ooredoo signifies its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers and supporting them with creative and rewarding promotions.