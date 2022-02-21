Ooredoo selects Dell Technologies’ infrastructure, storage and cyber recovery services

New implementation to support Ooredoo’s 5G offerings, drive digital innovation and unlock new revenue streams

Doha, Qatar: Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Ooredoo to support the development of the telco’s next-generation digital infrastructure. By having a strong ICT backbone in place, Ooredoo aims to simplify operations, accelerate innovation and introduce new services to the market.

As Qatar’s leading communications service provider (CSP), Ooredoo is responsible for the delivery of mobile, fixed and content services in the country, while executing the country’s wider digital transformation vision. In addition, Ooredoo is the first operator globally to launch commercial 5G services in Qatar. Aligned to these efforts, Dell Technologies’ end-to-end infrastructure upgrade modernizes the telco’s data center, offering better performance, improved efficiency and scalability.

By opting for Dell Technologies solutions, Ooredoo has been able to create a fully integrated, enterprise-class architecture and increase service levels to its corporate customers. It has also allowed the telco to expand and unlock new revenue streams and introduce innovative solutions to the market.

The infrastructure solutions deployed include Dell EMC’s ScalelO, Unity XT Unified Storage products and the Dell EMC Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, which delivers simplicity for infrastructure-as-a-service customers. ScaleIO is a data center grade Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution for block storage needs. It is based upon industry leading, next generation, rack-optimized PowerEdge servers and is equipped to meet the demands of mission-critical enterprise workloads, delivering high levels of performance, capacity and cost-efficiency.

Complementing this implementation is Dell Technologies’ storage solution which is capable of handling up to 1.8X more database orders per minute. The solution is also designed to run businesses 87% faster and achieve up to 50% lower costs compared to a traditional network.

On the data security front, Ooredoo selected the Dell EMC Data Domain DD9300 and DD6300 solutions to protect its critical assets, while delivering remote backup access to its corporate customers. The solutions raise efficiency levels across all backup, archive and disaster recovery functions.

The implementation also includes bespoke Cyber Recovery Services offerings for Ooredoo's corporate customers. The next-generation suite of Dell Technologies solutions enables Ooredoo to expand its portfolio of services, formulate faster go-to-market strategies and introduce unique products for customers. These solutions will also help regional organizations to increase their cyber resilience through a holistic cyber recovery program that is tightly aligned with their business priorities.

Taking a step forward in strengthening the collaboration with Dell Technologies, Ooredoo also recently announced that it has achieved the status of Dell Technologies Platinum Cloud Service Provider.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director - B2B, Ooredoo Qatar

“Technology is a key pillar of socio-economic transformation as outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Ooredoo is committed to modernizing our infrastructure to foster innovation. With this in mind, we wanted to develop an integrated digital foundation that would accelerate our ability to bring new services to market, while enhancing the way IT operates across our business. Furthermore, in the face of the global pandemic, we needed to ensure our customers have uninterrupted access to the digital services, network connectivity and content they need. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies helps us accelerate innovation and enable business transformation to succeed in today’s digital era.”

Travers Nicholas, General Manager – Qatar, Dell Technologies

“At Dell Technologies, our vision for CSPs such as Ooredoo is to create the open, modern platform that is required to accelerate telecom innovation and revenue growth. We help them do this in three ways: transform network operations, modernize network technology, and enhance the services portfolio. Ooredoo is already at the forefront of its digital transformation journey as the business has embraced a more agile, flexible and scalable network infrastructure. Also, in the context of 5G, moving compute closer to the network edge is an important step that will allow them to bring innovative products and services to market faster. We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Ooredoo and look forward to working closely with them to provide disruptive technologies that will advance their ability to offer differentiated services to their customers.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

