Dubai, UAE: Market leading online brokerage, 4T, has announced the launch of QUANTA, its new proprietary aggregate engine, which boasts ultra-low latency connectivity and superior order execution.

Launched by Swiss-based 4T Technology, the fintech arm of 4T, QUANTA is a brand-new liquidity aggregation and trading engine which will offer lower trading costs to existing clients and serve as the foundation for the company’s various platforms, including the 4T Trader mobile application, MetaTrader 4 and 5, and FIX API connectivity. In addition, it is expected to significantly enhance the firm’s institutional business proposition and marks a milestone in 4T’s journey towards establishing its own organic online trading ecosystem.

The purpose of an aggregation engine such as QUANTA is to combine and analyse multiple data sources in real-time, presenting clients with the best and most dynamic order book for favourable trading conditions. It achieves this via a smart gateway between 4T’s various trading platforms and top tier banks, market makers and liquidity providers around the world.

Commenting on the launch of the new cutting-edge technology, Rakan Maayeh, the Co-Founder and CTO of 4T Group, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing the launch of QUANTA. Our team has enriched the aggregation engine with various functions and features that keeps the order execution quality at a premium level with very low rejection ratio. Owning and operating such technology reduces our operational costs, provides us with flexibility and full control over our commercial flow, which enables us to offer our clients even more competitive pricing on their favourite markets at lower fees,’ he said, adding that ‘it is planned to offer QUANTA technology in the near future to 4T's business partners and B2B clients for mutual business benefits.”

4T plans to release further technological enhancements over the coming year, focusing on automation and affordability as it seeks to make trading even more accessible by working to overcome the challenges that have historically discouraged people from entering the financial markets.

4T’s community of experts offer free analysis, market news and reports to help traders keep their finger on the pulse of financial markets and address some of the most common issues faced by both retail and institutional investors.

About 4T

As a market-leading provider in CFD trading, 4T is licensed and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and supported by 4T Technology, our cutting-edge technology hub in Switzerland. The group have an affiliate office in Dubai licensed by the Department of Economic Development (DED) and are expanding their coverage into Africa, with training academies in Ivory Coast and Egypt. 4T provides access for thousands of clients around the world to global financial markets, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, Equities and more. Commission-free trading is available immediately for all customers, and the onboarding process is automated. Backed by award-winning technology and a breadth of tools, clients benefit from expert guidance and support, insightful analysis, and in-depth market reports. For more information, please visit www.4t.com, call +971 4-818 0500 or e-mail info@4t.com

