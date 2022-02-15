The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, continues its participation at the annual food and hospitality event – Gulfood 2022 held at Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE amid great response from the visitors flocking to the Sultanate's pavilion. The participating Omani companies under the umbrella of Madayn have inked export, import and distribution related contracts and deals this week, and have attracted a large crowd of business owners, investors, commercial agents and suppliers.

Representatives of the participating companies expressed the great role played by Gulfood for the food and beverage industry and its remarkable contribution to spreading awareness on the Omani products at the global level. “This is our third participation at Gulfood,” says Khamis Al Yarubi, Chairman of Overseas Food Industries, adding: “Although the previous participations were successful; however, we have received greater impact at this year’s version compared to the previous ones despite the conditions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, we have signed initial import and export related contracts and MoUs with Jordanian, Syrian, Iraqi and Emirati companies this week.”

May Al Harthy, Marketing Specialist at Nakheel Oman Development Company, commented that the company is present for the first time at Gulfood, and is focusing through its participation on promoting Omani dates and introducing the visitors to the ‘Million Date Palm Plantation Project’, which is one of the leading agricultural projects in the Sultanate.

Nakheel is also promoting its three brands at the event: Tamrah - luxury brand of fine Omani dates and sweets, Nizwa – high quality natural dates targeting local and international retail markets, and Zaad – targeting export and wholesale in local and international markets. Al Harthy said, “We have received a great turnout from suppliers and international retailers and wholesalers at the exhibition.”

Maryam Al Ghazali of Al Joudah Food Tech Laboratory, said: “Through Gulfood 2022, we aim at highlighting on our company’s vision in becoming the most reliable laboratory in the region that is capable of analysing a range of products under local and international specifications and Halal assurance system requirements. These products include farm to fork food products, beverages, water, cosmetics including sanitisers, feed and feed raw material, and veterinary drugs finished products and raw material.”

Commenting on the participation at Gulfood 2022, Malallah Al Hamadani, Marketing Director at Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish) said: “We constantly aim at promoting our products at local and international platforms under ‘Made in Oman’ campaign that is managed by Madayn. Our participation at Gulfood allows us to get familiarised with the recent trends in food manufacturing and meet business owners from all over the world.”

Osaid Al Houqani, Director of Operations at Nizwa Food Industries, said, “We aim at achieving the greatest possible benefit at Gulfood by meeting representatives of food and beverage industries and promoting our products to a large segment of local, regional and international visitors.”

Through Gulfood 2022 platform, which will conclude on Thursday, Madayn aims at introducing the Omani products to visitors from across the globe, explore new regional and international markets and consumers for the Omani industries, and allow the participants under Madayn to learn about the latest products, trends and technologies in the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

