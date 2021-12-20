Oman Aquarium bagged the Silver Award in Retail Excellence at the prestigious Retail Congress MENA. The award was presented to Oman Aquarium for outstanding performance, innovation, and commercial success at a glittering ceremony held in Dubai.

Oman’s largest and only public Aquarium located at the sprawling Mall of Muscat is spread over 8,000 square meters of space and is home to a variety of marine animals. Oman Aquarium was in the news recently for welcoming the first African baby penguin to be born in the Sultanate.

Mall of Muscat, where Oman Aquarium is located, was a close contender in the NOI Enhancement Category at the Retail Congress MENA awards. The mall was a finalist in the category that recognises unique examples of operational efficiencies or other cost-saving measures that resulted in expense reduction and/or increased revenue for the shopping centre owner.

The Retail Congress MENA is organised by The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R) in partnership with the Dubai Association Centre (DAC) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, bringing together retail professionals globally for a conference, exhibition, dealmaking, networking and awards celebration.

“The Retail Congress MENA Awards distinguishes the best in the industry. It is an honour to be recognised and awarded by esteemed panelists of The Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers. We are proud of Oman’s first and largest public aquarium, which has gained popularity across the region,” says Mahmood Mohamed Ali Al Jarwani, Chairman of Tamani Trading & Entertainment LLC, the Operator of Oman Aquarium.

About Oman Aquarium

Oman Aquarium is the Sultanate’s first indoor aquarium. The aquarium is located on the ground and first floor of Mall of Muscat, Al Mabela, and spans a whooping 8,000 square meters space. Oman Aquarium has been designed to lend a feeling of being under the ocean when passing through the underwater tunnel. The aquarium is based on the adventures of the famous 15th Century Arab explorer, Ahmed Bin Majid and features aquatic creatures he encountered during his travels. Displaying over 200 species and 30,000 colorful marine animals, the collection includes popular attractions such as turtles, penguins, rays and three species of sharks. For more information visit www.omanaquarium.om

