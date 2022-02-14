Dubai, UAE: NNTC, a UAE-based software developer and solutions provider, along with its strategic partner CROC, a market leader in end-to-end IT solutions, today announced the implementation of an advanced, virtual reality (VR) powered simulation and training system at Dubai Municipality’s Sewage Treatment Plants and Drainage Network Department in Jebel Ali. The nuances and scale of the training system, which includes a detailed virtual replica of the plants using HTC VIVE's advanced VR technology, make this a first-of-its-kind implementation in the region, and beyond.

According to NNTC’s research[1], trainings conducted on VR simulators increase retention rates by up to 75 per cent, improve work speed by up to 30 per cent, and accuracy by up to 96 per cent. A recent study[2] also found 82 per cent of 600 companies surveyed either met or exceeded the results they expected after VR integration.

“Dubai is increasingly embracing smart-city applications and a digital-first attitude for the efficiency, safety and sustainability these technologies inject into infrastructure. Our customised VR simulators, such as the one we have just built for Dubai Municipality, allow enterprises to train their personnel in a safe, parallel digital environment. Employees can practice equipment operation and maintenance procedures, process flow and interlocks, and can conduct emergency drills. They can master new skills without increased risk, and without affecting the operational process,” said Dmitry Doshaniy, General Manager at NNTC.

The implementation for Dubai Municipality comprises a training facility and maintenance and operations training systems which leverage a ‘digital twin’ as well as mathematical models of the technological processes. It also features over 7,000 interactive elements. Trainings are conducted using HTC’s Vive HMD headsets, which allow wearers to navigate and execute simulated tasks across three-dimensional models.

According to Dubai Municipality[3], the new Virtual Reality (VR) training hub aims to increase employee productivity in treatment plants by up to 7%, as a result of developing the skills of employees undergoing training on the VR system, in addition to the contribution of specialised training programs supported by VR technology in reducing human errors by 50%. It results in savings in maintenance costs and operation, at a rate equivalent to 5% of the budget allocated for this. It also contributes in reducing the emergency downtime of equipment and the treatment process by 30% in a way that is reflected in the quantity and quality of treated water.

“VR-based training is a powerful tool — it builds skills, muscle memory, reduces equipment downtime and, above all, means employees can train safely, even when practicing life-saving emergency safety scenarios. HTC VIVE's high-resolution VR headsets offer an amazing level of photorealism for the ultimate immersive experience, and it's exciting for us to be a part of Dubai Municipality's new training system," said Daniel Khayat, Head of product, HTC MEA.

About DM STP&N

Dubai municipality’s Department of Sewage Treatment Plants and Networks serve the majority of population in Dubai and meet the needs of local businesses and industry. The department also provides sustainable supply of water for irrigation and district cooling. The department is spearheaded by Eng. Mohammed Ahamed Al Rayees , Director and is responsible for the management of waste water infrastructure and facilities in Dubai .The department headquarter is located strategically at Al Warsan which comprises 900 employees, more than one hundred fleets, well equipped workshop of international standard and 11 major sewer pumping stations , 107 subsidiary sewer pumping stations , 50 storm water stations, 2 major sewage treatment plants , 4000 kms of networks and 97 private sewer treatment plants .

About NNTC

NNTC is a UAE-based IT solution provider and software developer. NNTC delivers innovations and digital transformation projects with the convergence of best-of-breed technologies and consulting services in the highly demanded areas such as video analytics (including face recognition, object recognition and other AI-powered applications), VR and AR, drones, artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things, Industry 4.0, and Cyber Security. The company serves some of the largest government entities in the UAE and has earned a reputation of a trusted solution provider and innovative technology expert.

About CROC

CROC is one of the Russian IT market leaders, creating a new digital ecosystem for society and completing projects in 42 different countries. The company provides a comprehensive range of IT solutions, including systems integration and managed B2B and consulting services. In addition, CROC also offers off-the-shelf products and promising end-to-end technologies, such as Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, Internet of Things, robotics, and machine learning.

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com

