Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Hamel from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria has assumed office as the fourth Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the global platform of leading gas exporting countries.
He was appointed to the helm of the 18-country energy organisation at the 23rd GECF Ministerial Meeting, presided by the Plurinational State of Bolivia on 16 November 2021 for a period of two years commencing 1 January 2022, in accordance with the GECF Statute.
An engineer by profession, HE Eng. Hamel is a familiar face in the energy sphere and brings a long and distinguished career to advance the GECF at a time when natural gas is emerging as a frontrunner to shape a stable, secure, and clean global energy landscape for the future.
HE Eng. Hamel said: “Natural gas will continue to play a crucial role in the future in alleviating energy poverty, fuelling economic growth, and expanding prosperity, whilst at the same time contributing to the protection of the environment, both at the local level in terms of air quality improvement and at the global level in terms of climate change mitigation.”
Some of HE Hamel’s prominent previous roles include serving as a Member to the Board of Governors of OPEC, a Member of the Executive Committee of IEF, and a Member of the Executive Board of the GECF. He has played an advisory role to OPEC Secretary General as well as the Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria.
HE Eng. Hamel began his career at Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach, where he rose through the ranks to eventually become Vice President of Strategy and Planning, a role he reprised at the GECF in shaping the organisation’s Long-Term Strategy (2017-2022).
HE Eng. Hamel graduated from two prestigious engineering schools in France: the “Ecole Polytechnique de Paris” and the “Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris”.
About Gas Exporting Countries Forum:
Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international governmental organisation currently comprising of 18 Member Countries – Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Norway, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates, which together represent 70% of the proven gas reserves, 44% of its marketed production, 52% of pipeline, and 51% of LNG exports across the globe. It is headquartered in Doha, Qatar.
Being a foremost energy association, officially established in 2008, the GECF has recorded notable milestones in its evolution and remains committed to supporting its Member Countries in the pursuit of global energy security and meeting the world’s growing energy demand, while proving to be reliable suppliers of natural gas – a prominent contributor in the global pursuit towards net-zero emissions energy systems and attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
The Forum provides granular, scientifically-driven insights into the state of natural gas based on a diverse variety of instruments and deliverables, such as the Gas Research Institute, the Global Gas Model – now with elements of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, Global Gas Outlook 2050, Annual Short-Term Gas Market Report, Monthly Gas Market Report, Special Envoys on Data and Statistics, Data Exchange Mechanism, the Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Gas Market Reviews, and Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual Statistical Bulletins.
GECF increasingly engages with UN subsidiaries UNFCCC, UNECE, UNESCO, as well as G20, ASEAN, BRICS, EEC, OPEC, OAPEC, APPO, IEF, IEA, IRENA, OLADE, IGU, other peers and regional entities, and maintains strategic multifaceted dialogue amongst natural gas producers and consumers.
