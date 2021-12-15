PHOTO
- Problems with communications and collaboration tools are responsible for over half of all helpdesk tickets at 43% of organizations
Today's announcement follows new research that finds that 93% of enterprise-level organizations have increased their use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased use has generated a flood of helpdesk requests with implications for the future of work and employee productivity. More than half of helpdesk tickets at 43% of recently surveyed enterprises relate to UC&C issues.
"The research shows that while communications and collaboration platforms remain vital for organizations, growing pains continue. Employees continue to be plagued with technical challenges that limit their productivity even as IT teams are under additional strain to diagnose and resolve these issues in a timely fashion," continues Szabados. "NETSCOUT Smart Edge Monitoring's intelligent, packet-based approach allows IT teams to see performance problems across complex hybrid work environments to better triage, support, and quickly extinguish root causes."
