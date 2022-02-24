National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) family shared the passengers at T4 terminal their joyful celebrations of the National Days by launching the “Enjoy Your Trip and Come Back Safe!” campaign to distribute giveaways (travel kits). This initiative comes in line with the bank’s CSR commitment and within its solid partnership with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Incheon Korea for Airports Services (IKAS), and Kuwait Airways.

On this occasion, Asmaa Bin Hussain, Public Relations Officer at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “NBK family is always keen to actively engage in various social events and to promote human communication and giving with all members of society.”

“We are always closer to our customers including the occasions of travel; this time by distributing a travel kit including useful electronic devices and celebrating National Days, underscoring a key social commitment in the culture of NBK,” she noted.

Bin Hussain extended thanks to Kuwait Airways, IKAS, and CAA for collaboration with NBK and facilitating the procedures for its volunteers to carry out this social initiative and congratulate the travelers.

National Bank of Kuwait has been delivering CSR programs for over 7 decades through social welfare and volunteering activities, as well as close communication with different social institutions and all groups of society. Through this, it established itself as a leading local private sector institution in terms of commitment to the principles of CSR and translating them into programs and initiatives with tangible social impact.

NBK is always an active participant in the various occasions and national days, reflecting its CSR commitments. The bank had launched many initiatives related to the National Days, such as “Watani Al-Kuwait” initiative, “Hatha Hwa lKuweiti”, “Habibityi ya Kuwait” operetta, “Al Sidra” and many other songs that are still engraved in the memory of all Kuwaitis for many years and successive generations.

